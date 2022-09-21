Granulate, an Intel Company, and RealCloud Sign Global Partnership to Optimize Cloud Performance and Costs for Customers

Granulate's fully autonomous solutions improve compute performance by an average of 40% and cut infrastructure expenses by up to 63%, all with no code changes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealCloud, a leading provider of continuous cloud management and optimization solutions, has partnered with Granulate, an Intel company and developer of autonomous, continuous workload optimization solutions, to provide customers with an enhanced portfolio of solutions for cloud infrastructure optimization. A leading cloud management company in South America, RealCloud serves over 180 enterprise customers.

Granulate's solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for any computing environment, empowering businesses to reduce cloud, on-prem, and hybrid infrastructure expenses by up to 63% and attain an up to 5X increase in throughput. Granulate's Workload Optimizer does this by learning the specific needs of an application, its resource usage pattern, and data flow to identify bottlenecks and prioritization opportunities.

RealCloud focuses on speeding up processing as well as reducing compute time and costs, now aided with Granulate technologies as well as others provided to its customers.

"The combination of Spot by NetApp and Granulate technologies makes the most of our customers' time and maximizes every dollar invested in cloud computing," said Silvio Pereira, CEO of RealCloud. "Suppose a customer has a particular job or workload, which would typically take an hour to process. From the moment that Granulate's solution is adopted, this optimization can make the process take just 35 or 40 minutes, or even less. Granulate reduces the total time that a given transaction using cloud infrastructure takes, improving efficiency and quality for the end user while bringing significant savings to the business."

Granulate, an Intel company, optimizes OS and runtime resource management, resulting in improved performance metrics and reduced compute costs. The technology is fully autonomous, optimizing workloads without requiring engineering and development resources or code changes. Granulate's solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for any computing environment, empowering businesses to reduce cloud, on-prem and hybrid infrastructure expenses by up to 63% and attain a 5X increase in throughput.

For more information, visit: Granulate.io

RealCloud, based in Brazil and the US, is the leading provider of continuous cloud management and optimization solutions in Latin America. RealCloud's approach enables its customer's cloud workloads to have the ideal infrastructure: automated, with availability, performance, security, and at the lowest possible cost. It helps its more than 180 customers to save more than US$ 100 million annually, such as: VTEX, Nubank, Wildlife, OLX, americanas, iFood, Hotmart, Riachuelo, Bancolombia among many other giants in the use of cloud in Brazil and Latin America. For more information, visit: realcloud.systems

