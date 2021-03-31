Granulate Collaborates with Intel to Show Improved Java-Based Performance Results Using Granulate Intel Agent for Real-Time Continuous Optimization

12.3% improvement in throughput Java ops per second

13.7% improvement in the throughput with SLA Java ops per second

Granulate is also currently working with Intel to test Granulate's software on the next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The Java-based benchmark allows vendors to demonstrate Java-based business software performance so businesses can evaluate the way their software will run in real-world environments. The benchmark provides two measures of performance: throughput operations per second metric which provides a measure of overall transactional throughput, and the throughput with SLA (Service Level Agreement) operations per second which provides the measure of interactive responsiveness.

The Granulate solution automatically learns the application's specific resource usage patterns and data flow, identifies contended resources and bottlenecks, and tailors OS-level scheduling and prioritization decisions to improve infrastructure and application performance.

The collaboration began when Granulate participated in Intel's flagship program, the Intel Ignite Growth Accelerator, which includes technical collaboration with Intel and further focused development by Granulate to show increased performance with Intel processors and expanded collaboration with newer products.

"The Ignite Growth Accelerator program helped develop the relationship between the companies, and achieving these Java-based benchmark results on Intel processors was made possible through a deep integration which would not have been possible otherwise," said Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate.

Following the launch of Granulate's computing workload optimization solution, Granulate released these benchmark results reflecting industry-leading Java-based throughput performance on Intel's 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable processors. After demonstrating in an Intel lab that Granulate's solution can improve performance for applications, Intel and Granulate completed a collaboration agreement aligning their customer technical teams and sales teams to bring real-time continuous optimization to joint customers.

"We have seen what Granulate's optimization software can do in benchmarks and production environments and look forward to introducing Granulate to enhance customer and end-user experiences that may have the opportunity to receive the significant Intel processor performance improvements experienced by some of Granulate's customers, all with no code changes," said Ron Whitfield, Sales Director of Intel's Data Center Group. "Granulate is offering customers the potential for increased performance with Intel Xeon processors deploying on Intel Architecture in the cloud and on-premise."

Granulate was among the first companies accepted into Intel Ignite's start-up accelerator program, which supports the growth of innovative technology companies. Granulate is now accepting customer requests for workload assessments, which can be completed in under a day, to determine if they can take advantage of these new performance improvements optimized for the Intel Xeon Scalable platform as shown in these benchmarks and already experienced by some of Granulate's customers.

Source: 1-node, 2x Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L processor on S600WFS system with 384 GB (24 slots/16GB/ 2667) total DDR4 memory, 1x SSDSC2BA40, ucode 0x5003003, HT on, Turbo on, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 7.9, JDK 1.15.0.2, Granulate Agent version 2.13, tested by Intel March 2021.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Granulate

Granulate is a real-time, autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven, infrastructure, and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput.

