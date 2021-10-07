Granulate Joins The Cloud Native Computing Foundation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , a provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, today announced it is joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation ( CNCF ), part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. The announcement comes as part of Granulate's deepening connection to the cloud computing community and the Kubernetes and open-source ecosystems.

"Becoming a more active member of the Cloud Native and Linux communities has long been a goal for our company as we grow, and joining the CNCF is a major milestone for us," said Asaf Ezra Co-Founder and CEO of Granulate. "As cloud adoption continues to grow, creating real-time visibility into cloud environments will only become more critical for the success of companies of all sizes, and we are excited to have our role to play in the cloud community."

Designed for use on any environment and architecture, Granulate is pioneering real-time continuous optimization for on-premise, cloud, and Kubernetes environments, which have become increasingly important. According to the 2020 CNCF Cloud Native Survey, the use of Kubernetes in production environments has risen to 83%, a 5% increase from 2019, and a 25% increase over the usage rates in 2018.

"We are thrilled to have Granulate as a member of the CNCF, and to have a new partner that is dedicated to bolstering the resources for those who dedicate themselves ensuring that the cloud becomes the standard for all," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Joining the CNCF comes along with Granulate's continued development and addition of new features to the company's free open-source gProfiler, a production profiling tool that measures the performance of code in production to facilitate computing optimization, improve code quality, and save on computing costs. Granulate's gProfiler empowers R&D and DevOps teams to maximize their applications' performance, improve the quality of their code and reduce cloud costs - all with simple installation and no code changes. Granulate recently launched gProfiler's Kubernetes Filters feature which supports both cluster-wide profiling and filtering Kubernetes deployments.

Granulate will be sponsoring the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 Conference from October 11 - 15. The conference is Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship event and gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud-native communities.

