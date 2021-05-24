Granulate Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate, a leading provider of computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, has been included in the list of Cool Vendors in the new Cool Vendors in Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations report by Gartner.

The report states that "Modern monitoring and observability tools blur the line between traditional IT operations and development. I&O leaders looking to accelerate business velocity should evaluate how innovative vendor approaches can deliver enhanced insight into their development pipeline and production environments."

Rising computing costs are a growing problem for companies of all sizes and from every industry. Granulate addresses this problem with its AI-driven solution that tailors workload prioritization for the unique needs of any company, reducing response times by up to 40% and driving a 5X increase in throughput. Functioning at the Operating System and Runtime level, Granulate enables organizations to achieve at-scale workload performance, reducing costs by up to 60%. Designed to function in any computing infrastructure and environment, implementing Granulate is simple and fast, requiring zero code changes or R&D involvement.

"The increased demand for computing resources has created unexpected financial strain on companies of all sizes," said Asaf Ezra, CEO and co-founder of Granulate. "Granulate's solutions are designed to maximize the use of computing resources while significantly reducing costs. We consider our inclusion in the Monitoring, Observability, and Cloud Operations Report by Gartner confirmation that our solutions are demonstrating genuine value to our customers."

Gartner clients can download the full Cool Vendors in Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations at https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4001056.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Monitoring, Observability, and Cloud Operations, Venkat Rayapudi, et al., 28 April 2021.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Granulate:

Granulate is a real-time, autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven, infrastructure and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput.

Granulate Contact:

Raanan Loew

[email protected]

US: +1-347-897-9276

SOURCE Granulate

Related Links

https://granulate.io

