Granulate Partners with HCLTech to Fuel Enterprise Digital Transformation focusing on Workload Optimization and Sustainability

Granulate will make its cloud optimization solution available to HCLTech's network of technology-driven clients to accelerate their digital modernization efforts.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , an Intel company and developer of autonomous, continuous workload optimization solutions, announced a partnership with HCLTech , a leading global technology company, to provide its solutions to HCLTech's portfolio of some of the biggest enterprises and digital native businesses globally to accelerate their digital transformation goals while improving infrastructure application specific performance.

With organizations increasingly seeking tools to manage their workload performance and reduce compute costs across IT environments, the need for cloud optimization has increased. By partnering with HCLTech, Granulate's SaaS solution will reach a larger number of organizations and support their ambitious innovation goals through operational efficiency and increased IT performance across big data, AI and other cloud and hybrid cloud-native applications.

"We're thrilled to partner with HCLTech to reach more organizations navigating the challenges of workload management and high costs as they pursue digital transformation," said Andrew Diaz, Chief Strategy Officer at Granulate. "Combined with HCLTech's proven execution capabilities, we're confident our solutions will accelerate customers' modernization of any IT environment by increasing efficiency for their teams, all while reducing their cloud costs."

HCLTech is a global leader in information technology and consulting for over 40,000 cloud professionals from some of the most recognized brands in the world. HCLTech CloudSMART is a portfolio of strategic industry-focused cloud offerings, designed to enable businesses to pivot from their current cloud state to the modern cloud, making digital enterprises future-ready. This cloud-native approach is focused on maximizing business value and accelerating digital transformation to address business-specific objectives. Enterprises trust HCLTech to assist in the planning, development and implementation of cloud solutions across all environments. With the addition of Granulate to their offerings and services, these customers can now apply autonomous, continuous optimization and orchestration to their workloads.

"Granulate's innovative application and workload performance optimization solution empowers enterprise customers to leverage the compute performance, resulting in high operational efficiency and significant cost savings without the need for code changes or R&D investment," said Anand Swamy, Executive Vice President - Tech OEM and Telco Ecosystems and Strategy, HCLTech. "Our partnership with Granulate enables us to deliver cutting-edge, application-driven resource management optimization that drives results, empowering businesses to achieve their full potential in the digital age."

About Granulate

Granulate, an Intel Company , empowers enterprises and digital native businesses with real-time, continuous application performance optimization and capacity management, on any type of workload, resulting in cloud and on-prem compute cost reduction. Available in the AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure and Red Hat marketplaces, the AI-driven technology operates on the runtime level to optimize workloads and capacity management automatically and continuously without the need for code alterations.

Granulate offers a suite of cloud and on-prem optimization solutions, supporting containerized architecture, big data infrastructures, such as Spark, MapReduce, and Kafka, as well as resource management tools like Kubernetes and YARN. Granulate provides DevOps teams with optimization solutions for all major runtimes, such as Python, Java, Scala, and Go. Customers are seeing improvements in their job completion time, throughput, response time, and carbon footprint while realizing up to 45% cost savings.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 222,000+ people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

