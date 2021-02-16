Granulate Wins Cloud Development Innovation of the Year at 2020-21 Cloud Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate, a leading provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, has been named the 2020 winner of the Cloud Development Innovation category in the Cloud Awards. After a lengthy review process, the announcement occurred at the International Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Granulate provides real-time computing performance optimization with its AI-driven solution that tailors computing workload prioritization for the unique needs of any company in any industry. With Granulate's solution, companies see rapid and drastic performance improvement, including up to a 5x increase in throughput, 40% faster response times, and a reduction in cloud computing costs of up to 60%. Designed to function in any computing infrastructure or environment, implementing Granulate is simple and fast, requiring zero code changes or R&D involvement, with results within days, if not hours.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Cloud Innovation of the year in the Cloud Computing Awards," said Asaf Ezra, CEO and co-founder of Granulate. "Our optimization solution enables companies of any size to significantly reduce computing costs while improving performance, not only in the cloud, but on-prem as well, with minimal effort. We are excited to receive this honor, and will continue to develop our solutions to further improve computing efficiency for our customers. Optimizing computing power means optimizing business."

The Cloud Awards program celebrates the brightest and the best in Cloud Computing. Open to organizations across the globe, the Cloud Awards is the first and largest recognition platform of its kind.

"Performance and resource usage is often overlooked when deploying to the cloud, as development and product teams focus on the end deliverables. The judges were particularly impressed by the solution offered by Granulate which offers customers huge savings, both in cost and in the environmental impact that can be achieved with next to no effort," said Cloud Award Judge Richard Geary. "Cloud technologies make a good platform for turning around urgent applications rapidly and at scale. This was clearly evidenced in the range of innovative technological solutions that Granulate has offered during the Pandemic."

"Every year, we find ourselves reporting the winners of the Cloud Awards, in simple awe at the scalability and agility of cloud-based solutions. Previous winners have risen superbly to the evolving challenges organizations must face in our increasingly unrecognizable modern world," said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams.

Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

Granulate is a real-time, autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards, and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com.

