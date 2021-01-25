Granulate Wins DevOps Innovation Of Year in 2020 Tech Ascension Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate is proud to announce that its autonomous computing workload optimization and cost reduction solution has been recognized as the DevOps Innovation of the year at the Tech Ascension Awards.

Granulate provides real-time computing performance optimization with its AI-driven solution that tailors computing workload prioritization for the unique needs of any company. With Granulate's solution, companies see rapid and drastic performance improvements, including up to a 5x increase in throughput, 40% faster response times, and a reduction in cloud computing costs of up to 60%. Designed to function in any computing infrastructure or environment, implementing Granulate is simple and fast, requiring zero code changes or R&D involvement, and results are seen within days, if not hours.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in B2C and B2B technology. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"We are honored to be recognized as the DevOps Innovation of the year in the Tech Ascension 2020 awards," said Asaf Ezra, CEO and co-founder of Granulate. "Our unique optimization solution enables companies to achieve significant computing cost reduction and performance improvement, on any infrastructure or environment with minimal effort or code changes. We look forward to continuing to help customers of all sizes and industries as we develop new solutions to drive further improvements in computing efficiency."

"DevOps is helping to accelerate IT innovation across the world," said David Campbell, CEO Tech Ascension Awards. "We're excited to be able to recognize companies like Granulate for their outstanding technical and business benefits."

