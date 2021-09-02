Granulate's Open-Source gProfiler Becomes First Continuous Profiler to Support Out-Of-The-Box, System-Wide Visibility for Graviton Processors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , a leading provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, announced today the latest addition to its gProfiler , which now provides support to Graviton processors. With this new addition to gProfiler, organizations running workloads on ARM-based Graviton instances can enjoy out-of-the-box, system-wide visibility down to the line of code with zero code changes, modifications, or heavy lifting required.

gProfiler is a free, open-source continuous profiling solution that empowers R&D and DevOps teams to measure the performance of code in production applications, optimize computing resources, improve code quality, and save on computing costs – all with simple installation and no code changes. To enable gProfiler to run on ARM processors, the profiler was recompiled to match the specifications and requirements of the ARM architecture.

"Currently, there is no other alternative that supports out-of-the-box, continuous profiling for ARM processors," said Asaf Ezra, Co-Founder and CEO of Granulate. "Many of our customers using Graviton instances for their mission-critical applications have asked us to add this use-case and we were happy to expand gProfiler's capabilities to meet the request."

Granulate's gProfiler provides several unique benefits for development and software engineers, managing production applications including simple setup with no code changes, low overhead with less than 1% utilization penalty, and wide coverage for Java, Go, Python, Scala, Clojure, Kotlin, Node.js, Ruby, and PHP.

With no requirement for additional configurations or modifications, users who have been utilizing gProfiler on other types of instances and have migrated to Graviton, can continue using the profiler with no changes or R&D involvement.

gProfiler is available as a free open-source package from GitHub and a web-based application offering to investigate the profiling data.

About Granulate:

Granulate is a real-time autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput. For more information, visit www.granulate.io.

