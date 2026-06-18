Green industry brands take the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet to one of motorsports' most celebrated stages

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granum, the leading software platform for the green industry, and Creekside Outdoor Living, a premier landscape design, build, and maintenance company serving Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region, today announced a co-primary sponsorship of NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki. Bilicki will carry both brands on the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet during the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, July 4.

Granum and Creekside Outdoor Living to Sponsor NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki at Chicagoland Speedway

The sponsorship marks a rare moment of national visibility for an industry that powers some of the hardest-working businesses in North America. Landscape and outdoor living professionals build and maintain the spaces people live, gather, and celebrate in, and this July 4th weekend, their names will be on the door of a race car in front of a national audience.

"The people in this industry don't get enough credit," said Mark Sedgley, CEO of Granum. "They're out before sunrise, they're running crews, managing customers, building businesses from the ground up — and they do it with a level of pride and craftsmanship that's hard to match anywhere. Putting the Granum name on that car alongside Creekside is our way of saying: this industry deserves to be seen. We're proud to show up for them in a big way on the Fourth of July."

Creekside Outdoor Living founder Mike Arnold, a Granum brand ambassador with more than 330,000 followers across social media and one of the most recognized voices in the outdoor living space, will be on-site at Chicagoland Speedway for the event.

"Racing and the green industry have more in common than people think," said Arnold. "It's early mornings, hard work, a team you trust, and a real commitment to showing up and performing when it counts. I'm incredibly proud to represent this industry on a national stage — and to do it alongside Granum, a company that genuinely believes in the people doing this work every day."

Bilicki, who has competed in NASCAR's top series and brings both competitive experience and regional ties to the Chicago market, echoed the sentiment.

"The landscaping and outdoor living industry is built on hard work, craftsmanship, and helping people enjoy where they live," said Bilicki. "Those values align perfectly with auto racing, and I'm proud to carry these brands at Chicagoland on one of the biggest weekends of the summer."

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on Saturday, July 4, and will be broadcast live on The CW Network.

About Granum

Granum is the company behind LMN, SingleOps, and Greenius — the operating system modern landscape and tree care companies use to run their businesses. From estimating and scheduling to crew training and on-the-job execution, Granum helps green-industry operators get organized, streamline daily work, and deliver the kind of customer experience that keeps accounts and crews for the long term.

About Creekside Outdoor Living

Creekside Outdoor Living is a premier landscape design, build, and maintenance company serving Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region. Founded by Mike Arnold, Creekside has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and a commitment to helping clients create and enjoy the outdoor spaces of their dreams. With a following of over 330,000 across social media, Mike and the Creekside team have become one of the most recognized voices in the outdoor living industry.

SOURCE Granum