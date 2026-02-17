SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granum , the company behind LMN and Greenius , together with Weathermatic , a global leader in smart irrigation solutions, today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership designed to elevate contractor performance through aligned leadership, workforce development, and industry-leading education.

Granum and Weathermatic Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Advance Workforce Excellence and Operational Performance in the Green Industry.

Anchored by a shared commitment to empowering landscape companies through people, process, and technology, the partnership brings together two of the industry's most trusted organizations to deliver expanded value, training, and thought leadership to contractors across North America.

As part of the partnership, a new irrigation learning path has been released in Greenius, a seven-course training series designed to strengthen crew competency in specialty irrigation services. Developed in response to rising demand from contractors, the new curriculum covers essential topics such as sprinklers, sensors, piping, pumps, water hammers, hydraulics, and more. The training is immediately available to Greenius customers and will be featured throughout SmartCon as part of the workforce excellence track.

LMN will also serve as the Headline Partner of SmartCon for the next three years, marking a significant expansion of Granum's involvement in one of the industry's most influential events. Granum CEO Mark Sedgley will take the SmartCon main stage to speak on leadership, operational excellence, and the evolving landscape of technology software in the green industry.

In addition, Greenius has been named the Official Workforce Training Partner of SmartCon, supporting Weathermatic's mission to elevate workforce readiness and safety across irrigation and maintenance teams. Greenius will play a central role in advancing contractor education at the event through new training resources and dedicated leadership content.

"Weathermatic and Granum share a belief that contractors succeed when people, process, and technology work together," said Mark Sedgley, CEO of Granum. "This partnership is about uniting two organizations that care deeply about elevating the industry and giving contractors the tools they need to thrive."

"Our mission has always been to empower landscape companies to operate with greater efficiency, sustainability, and professional excellence," said Lex Mason, President of Weathermatic. "Partnering with Granum, LMN, and Greenius strengthens that mission and allows us to deliver even more value to the contractors we serve—especially those expanding or modernizing their workforce."

Throughout 2026, the partnership will include:

Co-developed education and workforce training initiatives

Expanded contractor resources across LMN, Greenius, and Weathermatic channels

A unified commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders in irrigation and landscape management

About Granum

Granum is a software company devoted to serving landscapers and arborists across North America, providing intuitive, industry-specific solutions designed to help them improve and grow their businesses while impressing their customers. Granum brings together three of the most trusted names in the industry — LMN, SingleOps, and Greenius — into one powerful software ecosystem. More than just a software company, Granum works alongside its clients to implement systems for estimating, scheduling, crew training, invoicing, and payments, blending technology with hands-on onboarding and human support. The company's mission is to help industry professionals unlock their potential by improving their operations, all united by the belief that its clients' success is not just a milestone, but a shared mission. Granum's products are used by thousands of organizations throughout North America.

About Weathermatic

Weathermatic is a global leader in smart irrigation solutions, supporting contractors, municipalities, and commercial properties with water-saving technology, industry education, and sustainability programs. With more than 400 contractor partners and a legacy of innovation, Weathermatic is committed to driving operational excellence and environmental stewardship across the green industry.

