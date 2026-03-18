The new, integrated payments experience helps landscapers get paid faster, improve cash flow visibility, and deliver a more professional client experience—all without leaving LMN.

ATLANTA and TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN by Granum, the leading software platform for landscaping businesses, today announced the launch of the new LMN Pay experience powered by Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. The new and improved LMN Pay helps landscapers get paid in less time while reducing the time they spend on payments setup, manual collections and bank reconciliation.

Granum Launches New LMN Pay Experience Powered by Stripe

"Getting paid is one of the most important parts of running a healthy landscaping business, but too often it feels like a second job," said Mark Sedgley, CEO of Granum. "With the new LMN Pay experience powered by Stripe, we're giving owners a faster, more transparent way to get paid so they can spend less time chasing checks and more time leading their teams and growing the business."

A Faster Way to Get Paid

The new LMN Pay onboarding experience is designed to get landscapers from setup to accepting payments in minutes. With a streamlined, in-product flow powered by Stripe, most LMN customers can complete onboarding in under 15 minutes and begin accepting payments as soon as they're approved.

Once live, LMN Pay allows landscapers to:

Send professional online invoices and accept card and ACH payments in the same platform they already use to manage jobs, crews, and schedules.

Save customer payment methods on file for recurring work, helping reduce delinquent payments and "check is in the mail" delays.

Offer a mobile-friendly payment experience so customers can pay from their phone the moment they receive an invoice.

One Platform for Invoicing, Payments, and Payouts

Before this launch, many LMN customers had to leave the product to troubleshoot payments or decode bank deposits. The new LMN Pay experience changes that by bringing payments and payouts together in a single, easy-to-read view inside LMN.

With LMN Pay powered by Stripe, landscapers can:

See exactly which invoices and fees are included in every payout, reducing the time spent reconciling deposits.

Rely on predictable payout windows to plan cash flow and pay vendors, crews, and overhead with more confidence.

Master seasonal cash flow with seamless payouts and predictable deposit dates, creating the certainty to hire extra hands for the busy season, new materials for a big job, or invest in new equipment without waiting on holds for large deposits.

Optionally sync payments and deposits to QuickBooks, cutting down on manual data entry at month-end.

By keeping invoicing, payments, and reporting connected in one platform, LMN helps owners get a clearer picture of the health of their business without adding another portal or system to manage.

Professionalism That Builds Client Trust

Homeowners and commercial clients increasingly expect modern, digital payment options. By powering LMN Pay with Stripe, LMN gives landscapers access to trusted, secure payment experiences and a checkout flow that aligns with what clients already use across the internet.

Stripe's globally recognized brand and financial infrastructure helps landscapers:

Deliver a professional, branded payment experience that builds confidence when collecting card or bank information.

Reduce friction at checkout with a clean, mobile-optimized flow tailored to how clients actually pay.

Stay ahead of evolving expectations as new payment experiences and methods become available through Stripe's platform.

Built With—and Proven By—Landscapers

The new LMN Pay experience was built and refined alongside landscaping businesses that rely on LMN to run day-to-day operations. Early adopters have already seen meaningful improvements in time savings and cash flow confidence.

"Stripe has made a significant impact in how confidently we manage our cash flow," said Kybree Maxwell, Director of First Impressions, Covington's Nursery and Landscape Co. "Clearly being able to see how much we'll be paid and when it will hit our account has taken a lot of the guesswork out of our planning. Everything being clear and upfront has made our bookkeeping easier to manage and taken a weight off of our employees."

Future-Ready Payments for the Green Industry

By partnering with Stripe, LMN is positioned to bring new payments capabilities to the green industry as the landscape of financial technology continues to evolve. Stripe's financial infrastructure for the internet economy enables LMN to tap into innovation quickly and deliver new features as they become available.

"This launch is just the start," added Sedgley. "We're committed to giving landscapers a modern payments experience that grows with them—from faster onboarding today to new capabilities tomorrow—all inside the platform they already trust to run their business."

For anyone interested in further information, registration is open now for A Fireside Chat: The Future of Landscape Payments, taking place on March 25, 2026.

About Granum

Granum is a software company devoted to serving landscapers and arborists across North America, providing intuitive, industry-specific solutions designed to help them improve and grow their businesses while impressing their customers. Granum brings together three of the most trusted names in the industry — LMN, SingleOps, and Greenius — into one powerful software ecosystem. More than just a software company, Granum works alongside its clients to implement systems for estimating, scheduling, crew training, invoicing, and payments, blending technology with hands-on onboarding and human support. The company's mission is to help industry professionals unlock their potential by improving their operations, all united by the belief that its clients' success is not just a milestone, but a shared mission. Granum's products are used by thousands of organizations throughout North America.

Learn more at granum.com.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

As a unified platform designed to solve all the undifferentiated complexity of money movement—not just accepting payments, but many of the actions a business will need to take with money—Stripe enables businesses around the world to enter new markets, build new revenue streams, and optimize their customers' experience. Stripe obsesses over the complexities of financial infrastructure so that users can focus on building and optimizing.

Companies of all business models use Stripe's software and APIs to accept payments, send payouts, prevent fraud, manage revenue, analyze data, and provide financial services to their users.

Stripe puts users first, understanding that businesses built on its software depend on Stripe for reliability, security, and reporting. Stripe's success is dependent on the success of Stripe's users, so the needs and problems of those users are always front and center.

Stripe envisions a future where businesses around the world are able to launch quickly, find product/market fit, and build on software and APIs that are constantly improving to support the evolving needs of those businesses. The challenges facing businesses are myriad and multiplying. Stripe helps users anticipate and stay ahead of those challenges, providing the tools, payment methods, and reliability required to successfully operate in the digital economy of today and the future.

SOURCE Granum