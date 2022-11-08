Grape Juice Market Size to Grow by USD 414.9 Mn, Offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grape juice market growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment mainly includes brick-and-mortar outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the world. In addition, the easy availability of products and convenient access to outlets that offer a wide range of product mixes will also drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grape Juice Market 2022-2026

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major trends in the grape juice market?

The increasing focus on organic and non-GM products is a trend in the market.

The increasing focus on organic and non-GM products is a trend in the market.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 2.74%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 2.74%.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented.

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Scope

The grape juice market report covers the following areas:

The growing number of organized retail outlets, increase in the export of green grapes, and growth in global online retail will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations on grape juice, climatic conditions and other requirements for grape production, and competition among established vendors and from the unorganized sector are likely to pose a challenge for market vendors.

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Citrus World Inc., Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Dabur India Ltd., G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. are some of the major market players.

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the grape juice market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the grape juice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grape juice market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of grape juice market vendors

Grape Juice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 414.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Eckes Granini Group GmbH, G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market

