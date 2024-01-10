Grape Juice Market size to grow by USD 455.03 million from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by the growing number of organized retail outlets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grape juice market is to grow by USD 455.03 million from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 1.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by a growing number of organized retail outlets. This growth intertwines with the Beverage Industry's expansion, driven by Viticulture developments and the operations of Wineries. Juice Processing, especially of Fruit Juices, plays a significant role. Consumer inclinations towards Health and Wellness, favoring Antioxidants and Nutritional Drinks, further amplify demand, particularly for Organic Products within this sector.

Grape Juice Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increasing use of grape juice in mocktails and cocktails is a major trend in the market. This innovation in flavors caters to the rising demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages, aligning with evolving consumer preferences. Furthermore, packaging innovations play a significant role in capturing global markets and adapting to regional variations in grape varieties and production techniques. Emerging markets are embracing these changes, aided by growing consumer awareness.

Significant Challenge

Competition among established companies and from unorganized sectors is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Balancing Sustainable Practices and ensuring stringent Quality Control measures becomes significant. Effective Marketing Strategies and Branding are vital, along with optimizing Distribution Channels and Supply Chain Management. Crafting prudent Pricing Strategies, maintaining Regulatory Compliance, and continuous Market Analysis amid a competitive landscape is integral to overcoming this challenge.

Grape Juice Market 2024-2028: Market Segmentation

The grape juice market analysis includes distribution channels (offline and online), type (purple and white), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Brick-and-mortar stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, groceries, or convenience stores, are part of this segment. The expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets worldwide is projected to be an important factor in the growth of this segment. This proximity factor is likely to lead some consumers to shop at convenience stores instead of hypermarkets and supermarkets.

The grape juice market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa

Dabur India Ltd.

De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards

Eckes Granini Group GmbH

G Patritti and Co. Ltd.

Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Kayco Co.

Kineta SA

Langer Juice Co. Inc.

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Milne

Nam Viet Food Processing JSC

Nestle SA

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd.

Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Vina Montpellier S.A .

. Voelkel GmbH

Welch Foods Inc.

Company Offering

Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa - The company offers grape juice such as red grape juice, white grape juice, NFC grape juice, cooked must, and more.

The company offers grape juice such as red grape juice, white grape juice, NFC grape juice, cooked must, and more. Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers grape juice under its brand Real Activ.

The company offers grape juice under its brand Real Activ. De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards - The company offers grape juice such as Wow organic red grape juice and white grape juice.

Grape Juice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 455.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 0.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, Dabur India Ltd., De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Eckes Granini Group GmbH, G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Milne, Nam Viet Food Processing JSC, Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, and Welch Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

