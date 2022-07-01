Grape Seed Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 73.07 million | 32% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Find additional highlights related to market growth. View a Sample Report

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Mechanical Extraction: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Extracting the oil mechanically helps in preserving its natural structure. In this method, grape seed is dried, peeled, and crushed or pressed to extract oil. The mechanical extraction of the grape seed oil gives higher yields compared with other methods. This method of extraction is the most widely used process for obtaining natural oil from vegetables and seeds.



Chemical Extraction

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Restaurants in the region use grape seed oil owing to its advantages, such as clean and light flavor and taste. This will drive the grape seed oil market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Spain , Italy , France , Austria , the Netherlands , Sweden , Belgium , and Germany are the key countries for the grape seed oil market in Europe . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The grape seed oil market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as online sales through third-party e-commerce players like Amazon and eBay to compete in the market.

To help businesses improve their market position, the grape seed oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist grape seed oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grape seed oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grape seed oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grape seed oil market vendors

Grape Seed Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 73.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Spain, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Mechanical extraction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Chemical extraction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 COVID-19 pandemic impact on and recovery of the global grape seed oil market

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aromex Industry

Exhibit 43: Aromex Industry - Overview



Exhibit 44: Aromex Industry - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Aromex Industry - Key offerings

10.4 Augustus Oils Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Berje Inc.

Exhibit 49: Berje Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Berje Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Berje Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Costa D'Oro Spa

Exhibit 52: Costa D'Oro Spa - Overview



Exhibit 53: Costa D'Oro Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Costa D'Oro Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Exhibit 55: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 56: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 ITOCHU Corp.

Exhibit 58: ITOCHU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: ITOCHU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: ITOCHU Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 61: ITOCHU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: ITOCHU Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oleificio Salvadori Srl

Exhibit 63: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Overview



Exhibit 64: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Key offerings

10.10 OLITALIA Srl

Exhibit 66: OLITALIA Srl - Overview



Exhibit 67: OLITALIA Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 68: OLITALIA Srl - Key news



Exhibit 69: OLITALIA Srl - Key offerings

10.11 Pietro Coricelli Spa

Exhibit 70: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 71: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Pompeian Inc.

Exhibit 73: Pompeian Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Pompeian Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Pompeian Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

