GrapeCity Developer Solutions Announces First Major Software Releases of 2018

ComponentOne's release includes new project templates in ComponentOne's .NET platforms, enhanced data visualization in FlexChart, the ability to execute samples and demos from the integrated ComponentOne desktop app, and new charts including Pareto, Point and Figure, and Gantt. ComponentOne Studio for Xamarin now allows developers to jump-start Xamarin projects with a new .NET Standard project template for Visual Studio and seamless automation across all controls: FlexChart, Input, FlexGrid, and Gauges.

The latest in JavaScript news includes a new licensing structure for Wijmo, allowing subscribers a perpetual developer license and unlimited domains. For the details on the new licensing, visit [http://www.grapecity.com/en/licensing/wijmo]. Wijmo controls will also now be published to npm. NPM is the package manager for JavaScript and the world's largest software registry, and Wijmo is pleased to be a part of its expansive code network.

"This release showcases the future of ComponentOne and Wijmo," said Jody Handley, Product Marketing Manager at GrapeCity. "We're laser-focused on better customer experiences across our component lines. With so many available project templates, .NET customers can jump-start a wide variety of projects in Visual Studio, and Wijmo's NPM deployment puts the tools directly where the developers most want to access them: right in the command prompt."

For all the details on the newest releases, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs.

