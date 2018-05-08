GrapeCity Developer Solutions Announces New Document API Product Line

The GrapeCity Documents products also include a rich barcode library and a data visualization add-on to make business documents as informative and useful as possible. Developers can build complete business document management solutions that are fast, stable, and performant. The product line is also Azure-compatible, permitting code to be written directly to the server for dynamic calculations with use cases such as payroll and financial modeling.

Attendees of this year's Microsoft Build event get a sneak peek at GrapeCity Documents at GrapeCity's E25 booth location. Microsoft Build takes place from May 7-9 in Seattle, Washington; for additional event details, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/build. Stay tuned for additions to the GrapeCity Documents line, including a similar Excel product for Java and a product for Word that will be released later this year.

"Our new Documents product line continues the GrapeCity dedication to making developers, engineers, and architects implementations easier than ever before," said Issam Elbaytam, GrapeCity Chief Software Architect. "Documents was designed with creativity and the unwavering focus on helping developers expand their capabilities, so they can make more of the useful, beautiful, and intuitive applications that are changing the world."

Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Strategy & Partner for Azure at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to help introduce GrapeCity's new Documents product line at Microsoft Build. Visual Studio and Microsoft Azure, combined with Documents, provide an improved development experience for our customers and ensure that our community of developers are able to deliver the best-of-class solutions across all platforms."

Availability

The new Documents line is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit http://www.grapecity.com and choose your product.

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a premier Visual Studio Partner Program member, and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit http://www.grapecity.com/

