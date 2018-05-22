GrapeCity Developer Solutions Announces New Document API Product Line

Developers can build complete business document management solutions that are fast, stable, and performant. The GrapeCity Document for PDF product also includes a rich barcode library and a data visualization add-on to make business documents as informative and useful as possible. With Documents for Excel, developers can write code directly to the server for dynamic calculations with use cases such as payroll and financial modeling.

Also included with Documents is an excellent web-based Samples Explorer that includes full .NET Core console apps, generated PDFs, code downloads, and time.

Stay tuned for additions to the GrapeCity Documents line, including a similar Excel product for Java and a product for Word that will be released later this year.

"Our new Documents product line continues the GrapeCity dedication to making developers, engineers, and architects implementations easier than ever before," said Issam Elbaytam, GrapeCity Chief Software Architect. "Documents was designed with creativity and the unwavering focus on helping developers expand their capabilities, so they can make more of the useful, beautiful, and intuitive applications that are changing the world."

Availability

The new Documents line is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit http://www.grapecity.com and choose your product.

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a premier Visual Studio Partner Program member, and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit http://www.grapecity.com/.

