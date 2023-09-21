GrapeCity Developer Solutions Consistently Named Top Workplace

News provided by

GrapeCity, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 10:12 ET

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage for the third year in a row. This purpose-driven technology company empowers workplace excellence and is the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards. Based on employee feedback, GrapeCity was selected among hundreds of companies in the Pittsburgh area for creating a just and welcoming culture.

Continue Reading

"Our focus has remained on retaining our people and we're now seeing the fruits of these efforts," said Human Resources Manager Catherine Claus. "Being a part of Top Workplaces for three consecutive years is proof we truly value our employees and we are always thinking about what could be better or more effective for them. We are amazed by the immense amount of work that is poured out by our relatively small team! They deserve a great place to work and we're humbled they recognize it too."

Using Energage's anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey, participating companies are evaluated on 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. The winners are published in the local Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper. Small to large organizations are assessed against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 16 years of research and data from more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations.

"We're thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award," said Dan Kessler, president of Energage. "These companies represent the country's best employers with high-performing, people-first cultures. They're successful because they put their employees front and center in everything they do. By prioritizing the employee experience above all else, they're more innovative, productive, and successful than their competitors and the rest of the market."

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, and regionally, in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, and Progressive Insurance. For more information or to nominate your organization, go to topworkplaces.com.

About GrapeCity: 

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE GrapeCity, Inc.

Also from this source

GrapeCity Developer Solutions Recognized in Visual Studio Magazine's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards

Wyn Enterprise by GrapeCity Developer Solutions Launches v7 Release

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.