GrapeCity Developer Solutions Introduces Wijmo 2019 v1 Software

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of Wijmo 2019v1 with new developer resources, in-demand customer-requested features, improved components using a new browser API, and more. All of Wijmo's 500+ feature samples have been consolidated into one place, and developers can now explore controls and features in every framework, including ES6, Angular, Vue, and React. Users are able to find any feature, try it in a browser, view the source code and make live edits. For access to all of the demos, visit https://www.grapecity.com/wijmo/demos/.

Wijmo offers new documentation guides that help to make the development experience easier. There are over 200 new guides that walk through using Wijmo controls and implementing features, and they include full text search for faster answers and solutions.

A new browser API called ResizedObserver has been built into the new release to improve layout rendering in all of Wijmo's controls. This API allows developers to know when the control element is resized or changes visibility. These events can then be used to make sure controls adapt to their container and optimize their layout.

The Wijmo 2019 v1 release includes several new chart features for FlexChart and FlexPie. This update adds a new chart type, a ranged area chart, and several data visualization improvements enabling enhanced chart customization capabilities. You can now use FlexPie to visualize more of your data in a single chart by creating multiple pie chart "series" using the same data source. The multiple pie chart series feature is useful if you were building an ad-hoc reporting solution where the user builds the chart, it would be beneficial to allow the user to add more fields to the visualization without having to add additional chart controls.

In FlexGrid news, a FlexGrid.errorTip property has been added to Wijmo that allows users to specify a Tooltip to use when showing validation errors. An option called anchorCursor was also added that changes the range selection to look more like Excel. This helps users who are familiar with Excel to work within Wijmo seamlessly. The grid CSS rules in FlexGrid were also refactored and simplified for writing a single class and styling a cell background and text. FlexGrid's scrolling performance was improved further by extending the cell reordering logic to work when scrolling horizontally and on grids with frozen cells.

We added a new PivotGrid.outlineMode property in OLAP. In outline mode, the PivotGrid renders row fields in an outline format that is more compact and reduces the amount of white space shown on the screen.



To read about all of the powerful new Wijmo FlexGrid, FlexChart, and OLAP release updates, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs/wijmo-release-2019-v1.

Wijmo npm packages have been moved to the @grapecity scope. This brings obvious benefits like multiple module formats available straight out of public npm, and drastically simplifies Wijmo usage for companies that use to host Wijmo on their private npm servers.

Before now, all Wijmo npm modules have been stored in the single 'wijmo' npm package. Now every module is represented as a separate package in the @grapecity scope, like @grapecity/wijmo.input or @grapecity/wijmo.grid.

Read more about Wijmo npm package changes: https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs/wijmo-npm-package-changes.

"Wijmo 2019v1 updates will help developers build full-featured applications quicker and easier, using tools and functionality they are already familiar with," said Chris Bannon, Wijmo Product Manager at GrapeCity. "Our extended samples and revised documentation make it more convenient than ever before to locate and implement code changes, taking developers from concept to completion with lightning speed."

For all the details on this new release, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs/wijmo-release-2019-v1.

Wijmo 2019v1 is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit http://www.grapecity.com and choose your product.

