GrapeCity Developer Solutions Launches ComponentOne 2023 v2

GrapeCity, Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 11:03 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ComponentOne 2023 v2. The highlights of this release include a new WinUI and MAUI bundle, new WinUI controls from the UWP edition, design-time enhancements for WinForms FlexChart, and much more.

The ComponentOne team simplified licensing for the modern, cross-platform .NET platforms. With a single WinUI and MAUI license, enterprise software developers can build applications with ComponentOne controls for WinUI, MAUI, UWP, and Xamarin. Current WinUI, UWP, and Xamarin users can access WinUI and MAUI controls as part of their subscriptions. Read the release announcement to learn more about this new licensing model from ComponentOne.

With the 2023 v2 release, the WinUI edition expands with several new controls for the UWP edition. The DataFilter provides a complete WinUI filter interface to accompany any data collection. Filtered data is easier to analyze and allows the end-user to focus on specific information. ComponentOne's cross-platform FlexChart control is also available in WinUI. It provides charts like bar, line, area, pie, TreeMap, combination charts, and stacking options to display data meaningfully. Visit the website to learn more about the controls added to the WinUI edition.

In this latest release, the ComponentOne team has made design-time enhancements to FlexChart for WinForms. The control can be configured at design time by invoking the designer from the smart tag or selecting any element on the chart. This process makes it very easy to get started by configuring the most common features quickly. Change the chart type, palette, data source, and bindings, and add or edit the series collection directly from the smart tag.

Explore the release article to learn more about the design-time enhancements for FlexChart.

"With the rapidly evolving .NET landscape, our new WinUI & MAUI bundle gives developers an extensive yet simple solution. This new edition comes packed with controls for both maintaining UWP and Xamarin applications and developing new cross-platform Windows and mobile applications," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

About GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

