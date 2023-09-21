GrapeCity Developer Solutions Recognized in Visual Studio Magazine's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards

News provided by

GrapeCity, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 10:10 ET

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, has been recognized by Visual Studio Magazine's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards in two component categories, two service categories, and one business intelligence category. 

GrapeCity's ComponentOne received Bronze in the Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon category and Bronze in the Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode category; GrapeCity Documents received Gold in the Middleware, SOA, and Server-Based Tools; and Wyn Enterprise Solutions won Bronze in the BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio category and Silver in the AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning category.

The winners of the 29th annual awards were chosen by the Visual Studio Magazine readers and honored the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in 43 categories. More than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants receiving Gold, Silver, and Bronze badges in each category. 

David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine, commented, "This year -- the dawn of AI-assisted software development -- has thrown unique challenges to the developer community. From navigating new work dynamics to rapidly changing technology paradigms, developers continue to showcase their resilience and adaptability. Our annual Reader's Choice Awards highlights the tools and services that truly made a difference. It is a synthesis of feedback from those at the heart of software development, offering a genuine perspective on the top-tier solutions in the market."

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE GrapeCity, Inc.

