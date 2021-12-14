GrapeCity Developer Solutions releases ComponentOne 2021 v3

In the final release of 2021, ComponentOne adds support for .NET 6, Visual Studio 2022, and much more. Tweet this

In the 2021 v3 release, the ComponentOne team migrated all .NET 5 controls to .NET 6 and released .NET 6 versions of TrueDbGrid, GanttView, FontPicker, and Scheduler. Customers will also find that the Print Preview family of controls (C1PrintDocument and C1PrintPreviewControl) are now out of beta. ComponentOne's Visual Studio 2022 support includes toolbox, Tools add-on, and limited design-time support. Read the release blog to learn more about ComponentOne's .NET 6 and Visual Studio 2022 support.

The ComponentOne team has improved the design-time experience for FlexGrid in the .NET framework and Visual Studio 2019 with a new column bands designer. In addition to FlexGrid enhancements, ComponentOne has also introduced essential Visual Studio 2022 designer support for FlexGrid, including the smart tag. Now .NET developers can create multi-line rows and display selection statistics in column footers using new samples. Visit the release blog to learn more about FlexGrid column bands, multi-line rows, selection statistics, and other new features.

"This is another monumental release for ComponentOne with the introduction of .NET 6 with long-term support," said Product Manager Greg Lutz. "Microsoft has given .NET developers a true gift with this new, optimized development platform that bridges the gap between old and new—unifying the once complicated and uneven .NET family of frameworks."

