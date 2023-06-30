GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases Wijmo 2023 v1

News provided by

GrapeCity, Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2023 v1 release. This release includes React 18 Strict Mode support, significant accessibility enhancements, dynamic culture support, and more. Wijmo 2023 v1 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at GrapeCity.com.

Continue Reading

In the previous Wijmo release, the team added support for React 18, but Strict Mode still had some limitations and warnings. With Wijmo 2023 v1, support for Strict Mode in React 18 is now available. With Strict Mode, enterprise software engineers can find common bugs during development. Read the release announcement to learn more about Wijmo's support for Strict Mode in React 18.

The team has been working closely with its valued customers to fine-tune accessibility in Wijmo, especially in more complex features. Some improvements in the 2023 v1 release are: revised Selector checked state announcements, upgrades to how screen readers interpret visually hidden columns, a new ariaLabel property added to FlexGrid for captioning the grid, and much more. Along with these accessibility updates in Wijmo, the team has also fixed other minor bugs related to component behaviors in different screen readers. Visit the website to explore Wijmo's accessibility enhancements further.

Modern JavaScript applications need to be able to adapt and re-render quickly. There has always been support for globalization in Wijmo, but the culture could not be swapped at runtime in specific scenarios. To fully support this, the Wijmo team has added a changeCulture API that allows JavaScript developers to switch cultures at runtime, which will cause the components to re-render as needed to reflect the new culture. Explore the release article to learn more about dynamic culture support in Wijmo 2023 v1.

"We are pleased to share Wijmo 2023 v1 with our customers," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "The updates to Wijmo demonstrate the product's ability to keep up with the latest technology. We hope they inspire our customers to build some amazing apps."

About GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE GrapeCity, Inc.

Also from this source

GrapeCity Developer Solutions Recognized in 2023 ComponentSource Awards

GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ComponentOne 2023 v1

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.