GrapeCity Introduces ActiveReportsJS, A New JavaScript Reporting Solution

With the Report Designer, you can connect to remote data sources or add your own local JSON files. After configuring your data sources, you can create various data sets to use in your reports. The Viewer component allows you to view the reports and embed reports in your application. The Viewer is responsive and can be viewed on desktop and mobile devices. You can export reports in numerous formats including, PDF, Excel, and HTML.

"ActiveReportsJS centers on the advancements of web technologies to give developers a way to integrate reports into their web applications for fast, lightweight reporting needs'" said Troy Taylor, ActiveReportsJS Product Manager." As a new JavaScript tool, our team strives for easy integration and usability for our users, while making functional improvements where possible."

Availability

ActiveReportsJS is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit https://www.grapecity.com/activereportsjs to learn more.

