GrapeCity Introduces Wyn Enterprise, a Powerful New Business Intelligence Platform

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce Wyn Enterprise, a business intelligence platform. A progression of ActiveReports Server, Wyn Enterprise is a fully-secured enterprise BI software that delivers collaborative self-service reporting and analytics. Wyn Enterprise provides advanced self-service business intelligence with built-in tools for data governance, data modeling, data federation, scheduled distribution, and multitenancy. The lightweight server architecture of Wyn Enterprise offers ad hoc reporting, embedded analytics, and interactive dashboarding. Industries such as finance, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology utilize WynDashboards to visualize data to identify data trends. Enterprise end-users, non-technical and technical users alike can easily design personalized, ad hoc dashboards and reports based on secured data. They can also use existing documents as a starting point to slice and dice business information on their own. With the ability to combine data from various sources into one cohesive document, users can easily visualize the big picture to drive strategic data driven business outcomes.

"Wyn was created to provide more analytics, dashboarding, and data visualization functionality and advance with the trends of the enterprise BI market space," said Bhupesh Malhotra, Wyn Product Manager. "Wyn Enterprise's light weight server architecture also addresses our customers' need to diversify and move towards trending OS technologies, including Linux and Windows OS, across on-premise and cloud-based networks."

Wyn Enterprise consists of three specialized portals: the Document, Resource, and Admin Portal. Each portal focuses on the functionality needs of different enterprise user groups. With the Document Portal, users can work with Wyn Enterprise's interactive dashboards and reports to reveal existing trends in the business or uncover new ones, empowering them to make strategic and data-driven decisions. Users can export to portable file types, such as PDF, Excel, CSV, Word, Images, and more for offline access. Data Admins can use the Resource Portal to connect to multiple data sources, organize the data in the data sources, and generate data sets. They can govern data access and updates using the role-based extensible security provided by Wyn Enterprise. Enterprise IT teams can use the web based Admin Portal to manage server configurations and integrations with other enterprise systems from federated security providers to business systems. The complete functionality of Wyn Enterprise is accessible through modern browsers using these responsive portals, making seamless on-the-go secured business intelligence a reality.

For more information about Wyn Enterprise, visit https://wyn.grapecity.com/

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. Starting from fundamental operational reporting tools, GrapeCity's BI roadmap has evolved with changing market trends. The re-architecting of ActiveReports Server to be plugin-oriented and support for other platforms was a result of this roadmap. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions.

For more company information, visit http://www.grapecity.com/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE GrapeCity

Related Links

https://wyn.grapecity.com/

