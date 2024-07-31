Grapes For Humanity Global Foundation's annual NYC wine dinner to be chaired by José Andrés in support of Haiti's Albert Schweitzer Hospital

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapes for Humanity Global Foundation (GFH GLOBAL) is thrilled to announce that their fifth NYC "Legends" wine dinner will be chaired by Chef José Andrés at The Bazaar by José Andrés on October 16, 2024 at 6pm in support of Hôpital Albert Schweitzer (HAS) in Haiti.

"The most legendary men and women in wine are coming together to support the incredible work of HAS in Haiti! I have seen firsthand how critical they are in the community, going where no others go, to bring life saving care to those in urgent need," shared José Andrés.

The dinner comes at a critical time for HAS' work in Haiti. The hospital is supporting the country during a time of incredible turmoil as one of the few 24/7 hospitals able to remain open. HAS has served the people of Haiti for over 65 years. The recent turmoil in Haiti has dramatically increased the need for HAS' work. "I am very proud of the generosity of our friends in the international wine community who have stepped forward, without hesitation, to support this dinner and the vital and urgent work of our long-time friends at HAS," said Arlene Willis, GFH Founder and Chair.

Aptly named, the "Legends" dinner, the evening will bring together many of the world's most celebrated wine producers. In attendance will be the event's honorary chairs: Piero Antinori (Marchesi Antinori), Xavier Barlier (Champagne Louis Roederer), David Pearson (Joseph Phelps Vineyards), along with several of GFH Global's honorary directors: Prince Robert de Luxembourg, (Château Haut-Brion), Christopher Barefoot (Opus One), Stefano Benini Frescobaldi (Marchesi de' Frescobaldi), Thibault Cagey (Maison Louis Jadot), Mireial Torres Maczassek (Familia Torres), Pablo Alvarez (Bodegas Vega Sicilia), Frédéric Drouhin (Joseph Drouhin), Jean-Guillaume Prats (Clos du Marquis de Las Cases).

"GFH has been a special and valued partner for HAS, dating back to the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake," said HAS CEO Jean Marc de Matteis. "Their exceptional generosity, made possible through wine producers and lovers around the globe, has meant everything, particularly for our maternal and child health programs that are so vitally needed."

Guests will enjoy an eight-course menu designed by Chef José Andrés, and a rare lineup of rare wines donated by each of the producers in attendance. There will also be an auction of donated wines that will excite all wine collectors since they are directly from the vineyards' private collections.

