Grapevine Village Launches Grapevine Shops, A Fully Digitally Integrated E-Commerce Marketplace for Mission-Driven, Best-In-Class Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapevine Village, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics Inc., has today, launched Grapevine Shops, a fully digital e-commerce storefront which showcases boutique innovative consumer brands.

Traditional brick and mortar stores are being displaced as more consumers take to shopping exclusively online via mobile devices, purchasing products promoted by their favorite creators on social media. Grapevine Shops allows consumers to seamlessly buy products featured in an influencer's promoted posts through their phones.

"One of the most popular trends in direct to consumer marketing is to leverage influencer content. Even behemoths such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Wal-Mart are starting to embrace this approach," said Grapevine Village CEO, Kristen Standish. "We foresaw this emerging trend and invested in growing our influencer platform last year when we launched our initial brand partnerships. After a year in development, Grapevine Shops is poised to capitalize on this opportunity, to accelerate the reach of mission-driven brands, and build a community together with our fully integrated social media marketplace."

"I am very excited to work with Grapevine and other e-commerce entrepreneurs to build a strong community in the United States. Yang Lan Fashion, which represents that same spirit of caring and sharing, was one of the first brands on the platform, and I am pleased with its continued growth and evolution," said media mogul Yang Lan*, founder of Her Village and Yang Lan Fashion.

Grapevine Shops launches its Shopify storefront with support for Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Grapevine Village invites brands that seek to scale their Shopify businesses to apply to join our storefront today.

Learn more and apply at https://www.grapevineshops.com/

Ideanomics announced a pending divestiture of Grapevine Village on June 15, 2020.

* Lan Yang is the wife of Dr. Bruno Wu who is the Chairman of Ideanomics, Inc.

About Grapevine Village

Grapevine Village is the Definitive Trust Marketing Agency. Advertisers leverage Grapevine Village's full suite of services to build, iterate, and scale end-to-end digital advertising campaigns. These are powered by authentic content sourced from creators across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.grapevinevillage.com/

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG), provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

