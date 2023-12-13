Graph Database Market size to grow by USD 7.40 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Lack of standardization and programming flexibility - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graph Database Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the graph database market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.40 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graph Database Market 2023-2027

Lack of standardization and programming flexibility is a key factor driving market growth. The growth of the open knowledge network (OKN) may have a substantial impact on graph databases. These databases are excellent at connecting related entities and combining heterogeneous data. They can connect data from several areas, allowing for a more extensive and integrated knowledge network. Consequently, the development of the open knowledge network may increase the demand for graph databases as a core technology to support interconnected knowledge. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Open knowledge networks gaining popularity is a key challenge for market growth. Without standardized APIs and query languages, developers will have to work with multiple languages and frameworks specific to graph databases during the forecast period. Lack of standardization can lead to supplier lock-in, where organizations become highly dependent on a particular graph database player due to a lack of interoperability standards. This locking limits flexibility in switching players, making it difficult to adapt to take advantage of emerging technologies. The complexity and learning curve associated with query languages and proprietary APIs, as well as concerns about player lock-in that could prevent potential users from exploring and using graph databases, impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The graph database market is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Type (RDF and LPG), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises often deal with complex, interconnected data that can be difficult to represent and query using traditional relational databases. Graph databases provide a natural and intuitive way to model and store relationships between data entities, allowing for more efficient analysis and insights. Furthermore, graph databases can perform fast querying and analysis, allowing businesses to derive valuable insights from their real-time data. This is especially useful for use cases such as real-time fraud detection, direct marketing, and customer behavior analysis, which are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises often deal with complex, interconnected data that can be difficult to represent and query using traditional relational databases. Graph databases provide a natural and intuitive way to model and store relationships between data entities, allowing for more efficient analysis and insights. Furthermore, graph databases can perform fast querying and analysis, allowing businesses to derive valuable insights from their real-time data. This is especially useful for use cases such as real-time detection, direct marketing, and customer behavior analysis, which are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. North America will contribute to 36% of the global market growth. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Graph Database Market:

Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph, Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd., Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, vesoft inc

Related Reports:

The digital evidence management market size is expected to increase by USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.48%.

The Information Technology (IT) Training Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12.93 billion.

Graph Database Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph , Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd. , Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, and vesoft inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio