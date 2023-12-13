Graph Database Market size to grow by USD 7.40 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Lack of standardization and programming flexibility - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graph Database Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the graph database market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.40 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graph Database Market 2023-2027
Lack of standardization and programming flexibility is a key factor driving market growth. The growth of the open knowledge network (OKN) may have a substantial impact on graph databases. These databases are excellent at connecting related entities and combining heterogeneous data. They can connect data from several areas, allowing for a more extensive and integrated knowledge network. Consequently, the development of the open knowledge network may increase the demand for graph databases as a core technology to support interconnected knowledge. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Open knowledge networks gaining popularity is a key challenge for market growth. Without standardized APIs and query languages, developers will have to work with multiple languages and frameworks specific to graph databases during the forecast period. Lack of standardization can lead to supplier lock-in, where organizations become highly dependent on a particular graph database player due to a lack of interoperability standards. This locking limits flexibility in switching players, making it difficult to adapt to take advantage of emerging technologies. The complexity and learning curve associated with query languages and proprietary APIs, as well as concerns about player lock-in that could prevent potential users from exploring and using graph databases, impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The graph database market is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Type (RDF and LPG), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The growth of the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises often deal with complex, interconnected data that can be difficult to represent and query using traditional relational databases. Graph databases provide a natural and intuitive way to model and store relationships between data entities, allowing for more efficient analysis and insights. Furthermore, graph databases can perform fast querying and analysis, allowing businesses to derive valuable insights from their real-time data. This is especially useful for use cases such as real-time fraud detection, direct marketing, and customer behavior analysis, which are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
  • North America will contribute to 36% of the global market growth. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Graph Database Market:

Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph, Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd., Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, vesoft inc

Graph Database Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph , Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd. , Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, and vesoft inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

