Graph Database Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2027|Increased demand for low-latency queries is a major trend _ Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graph database market size is estimated to grow by USD 7400.79 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for connected data has driven the demand for graph databases in North America. American companies are increasing the value of leveraging data to gain actionable insights and make informed decisions. Additionally, organizations can use graph databases to find hidden relationships, patterns, and dependencies in their data, leading to more accurate and useful analysis. Graph databases are widely used by industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, logistics, and social networks to drive their data-driven strategies. Therefore, the regional graph database market will expand during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graph Database Market

Company Landscape

The graph database market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

Open knowledge network gaining popularity is a key factor driving market growth. Without standardized APIs and query languages, developers will have to work with multiple languages and frameworks specific to graph databases during the forecast period. Lack of standardization can lead to supplier lock-in, where organizations become highly dependent on a particular graph database player due to a lack of interoperability standards. This locking limit flexibility in switching players, making it difficult to adapt to take advantage of emerging technologies. The complexity and learning curve associated with query languages and proprietary APIs, as well as concerns about player lock-in that could prevent potential users from exploring and using graph databases, which impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lack of standardization and programming flexibility is a key factor driving market growth. The growth of the open knowledge network (OKN) may have a substantial impact on graph databases. These databases are excellent at connecting related entities and combining heterogeneous data. They can connect data from several areas, allowing for a more extensive and integrated knowledge network. Consequently, the development of the open knowledge network may increase the demand for graph databases as a core technology to support the ingest, query, and discovery of interconnected knowledge. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing demand for low-latency queries is a major trend in the market. The ability of a database system to respond to queries quickly (usually within milliseconds, sometimes microseconds) is called low-latency query capability. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for low-latency query capabilities across industries, driven by the need for real-time or near-real-time access to data and the ability to quickly process large amounts of information. In addition, these advances combined with hardware meet his performance needs for real-time or near-real-time queries in chart databases. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The graph database market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies, including Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph , Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd., Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, and vesoft inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), type (RDF and LPG), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises often deal with complex, interconnected data that can be difficult to represent and query using traditional relational databases. Graph databases provide a natural and intuitive way to model and store relationships between data entities, allowing for more efficient analysis and insights. Furthermore, graph databases can perform fast querying and analysis, allowing businesses to derive valuable insights from their real-time data. This is especially useful for use cases such as real-time fraud detection, direct marketing, and customer behavior analysis, which are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Graph Database Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,400.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph , Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd. , Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, and vesoft inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global graph database market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global graph database market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 RDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on RDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on RDF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on RDF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on RDF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 LPG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on LPG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on LPG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on LPG - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on LPG - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 109: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 110: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 111: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 ArangoDB Inc.

Exhibit 116: ArangoDB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ArangoDB Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ArangoDB Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 DataStax Inc.

Exhibit 119: DataStax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: DataStax Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: DataStax Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Dgraph

Exhibit 122: Dgraph - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dgraph - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Dgraph - Key offerings

12.7 Franz Inc

Exhibit 125: Franz Inc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Franz Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Franz Inc - Key offerings

12.8 InfluxData Inc.

Exhibit 128: InfluxData Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: InfluxData Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: InfluxData Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Memgraph Ltd

Exhibit 131: Memgraph Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Memgraph Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Memgraph Ltd - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Neo4j Inc.

Exhibit 139: Neo4j Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Neo4j Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Neo4j Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Ontotext USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 142: Ontotext USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 143: Ontotext USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 144: Ontotext USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 145: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Redis Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Redis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Redis Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Redis Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Stardog Union Inc.

Exhibit 153: Stardog Union Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stardog Union Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Stardog Union Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 TigerGraph

Exhibit 156: TigerGraph - Overview



Exhibit 157: TigerGraph - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: TigerGraph - Key offerings

12.17 vesoft inc

Exhibit 159: vesoft inc - Overview



Exhibit 160: vesoft inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: vesoft inc - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

