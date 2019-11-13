GraphAudio Bolsters Advisory Board with the Addition of Three Industry Leaders in Finance, Media, Science and Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphAudio, the revolutionary acoustic platform transforming electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics, today announced that Dr. Claudine Simson, John Kurtzweil and Kevin Conroy have joined its Advisory Board.

"Each member of our Advisory Board brings a diverse set of skills and industry leadership, strengthening our team's depth and furthering our mission to enhance audio streaming through the integration of 100% graphene micro-transducers across multiple platforms," said Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. "Their counsel and expertise will continue to drive our business and product development efforts forward and help us continue to expand our company's footprint in various market verticals."

New members of GraphAudio's Advisory Board include:

Dr. Claudine Simson - Director and Corporate Headquarters Executive at IBM

Dr. Claudine Simson leads IBM Research 's Business Development focusing on major strategic alliances and long-term industrial research collaborations for innovation leadership and sustainable competitive advantage. As Research/IP Executive Leader for the Oil & Gas industry sector, her portfolio encompasses multiple leading - edge technology areas such as Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Technologies, Advanced Data Analytics for Industry Solutions, and Science & Technology foundational research (including new polymers, catalysts and nanotechnology materials). Dr. Simson has held C-suite executive positions as Chief Technology Officer of LSI Corporation, Freescale Semiconductors Ltd and Motorola Semiconductor Products.

John Kurtzweil, CPA, CMA – Board Member Axcelis Technologies

John Kurtzweil serves on the board of Axcelis Technologies, Inc., Pallidus Inc. and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. He has more than 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer at ON Semiconductor, Cirrus Logic, Cree Inc., Wolfspeed and Extreme Networks, Inc.

Kevin Conroy - Founder and CEO of ConroyMedia

Kevin Conroy is an award-winning media and technology innovator, board member, advisor, and entrepreneur. He has held a range of global, operational, strategic, entrepreneurial, and intrapreneurial roles for major media and entertainment corporations including CBS, Fox, Bertelsmann, AOL, Univision, and MGM, managing P&L's in excess of a billion dollars.

To view GraphAudio's full Advisory Board, visit GraphAudio.com/cofounders.

About GraphAudio

GraphAudio is the revolutionary acoustic platform transforming electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics through the integration of 100% graphene transducers. Utilizing graphene, a thin, light, and durable material, as a transducer offers superior performance to both end users and electronics manufacturers by creating enhanced, crystal clear sounds, and high volume without distortion. For more information, visit GraphAudio.com.

SOURCE GraphAudio

