GraphAudio Names Industry Veteran Mike Noonen to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphAudio, the revolutionary acoustic platform transforming consumer electronics and enterprise systems through the integration of electrostatic, graphene micro-transducers and AI software today announced the appointment of Mike Noonen to its board of directors.

Mike Noonen is CEO of MixComm, a wireless semiconductor company developing solutions for the 5G market. Mr. Noonen has held executive positions at Silego Technology (acquired by Dialog Semiconductor), Ambiq Micro, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, NXP, National Semiconductor and Cisco Systems. In 2013 he was elected to the Global Semiconductor Alliance board of directors.

"Mr. Noonen's long-standing track record and keen insight, based on a successful career in the semiconductor industry will help us further achieve our strategic goals and reach our corporate objectives." said Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. "His advice and counsel will be a welcomed addition to the board."

Mr. Noonen has been deeply involved with semiconductor entrepreneurs throughout his career as he was the Chairman and co-founder of Silicon Catalyst, the world's first semiconductor incubator based in Silicon Valley. Silicon Catalyst won the 2015 EE Times/EDN "Start-up of the Year" Ace Award. Mr. Noonen received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Colorado State University.

Mike Noonen said, "I am honored to be joining the dynamic leadership team at GraphAudio. I look forward to leveraging my experiences to contribute in an impactful way."

About GraphAudio

GraphAudio is the only 100% graphene acoustic product platform utilizing proprietary electrostatic micro-transducers, integrated circuits and contextually aware voice operation software. Dedicated to enhancing acoustic sensing, micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise systems, GraphAudio's technology is trailblazing a new era of mobile and IoT products. Graphene is a thinner, lighter, more durable material with a significantly wider frequency response than conventional speakers. For more information, visit GraphAudio.com.

