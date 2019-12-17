GraphAudio to Provide World's First Demo of Pure Graphene Speaker at CES 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphAudio, the revolutionary acoustic platform transforming electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics, will debut and demo its proprietary 100% graphene speakers at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. For demo purposes, the technology will be implemented in an earbud, amplifier, and microphone and attendees are invited to visit GraphAudio at The Venetian to experience the pure graphene-powered speaker's enhanced, high definition, audiophile-quality sound.

While others have implemented graphene flakes or fragmented components of graphene, because of its patent protected technology, GraphAudio is the first and only company to produce a transducer made of pure graphene, and at a fraction of the weight, thickness, and electrical usage of traditional dynamic speakers.

"Our pure graphene-powered speakers create a high-fidelity audio experience you have to hear to believe," said Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. "GraphAudio is the only company that can deliver a pure graphene transducer for acoustics and we believe its superior performance has the opportunity to establish a new global standard in audio, setting the stage for development and commercialization of a wide range of applications beyond high-definition sound, including echolocation, ultrasonic sensing, and near-field communications."

The GraphAudio speaker, developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, recreates the sound of a live musical performance with accurate bass reproductions, allowing listeners to identify single instruments, even in an orchestra of many. There is nothing commercially available today that can deliver this acoustic experience.

In the months leading up to CES, GraphAudio signed a memorandum of understanding with an established audiophile company, initiating the pathway to commercialization of sound on a chip, and GraphAudio recently signed a partnership with a microphone producer to create a high-sensitivity microphone.

GraphAudio invites conference attendees to experience, for the first time, the revolutionary sound produced by its pure graphene-powered speaker technology at CES in Suite 10306 at The Venetian from January 7-10, 2020.

About GraphAudio

GraphAudio is the revolutionary acoustic platform transforming electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics through the integration of 100% graphene transducers. Utilizing graphene, a thin, light, durable and highly conductive material, as a transducer offers superior performance to both end users and electronics manufacturers by producing variable form factors that deliver enhanced, crystal clear sounds, and high volume without distortion. Since launching in 2016, GraphAudio has created a portfolio of patents on graphene transducers for both speakers and microphones. For more information, visit GraphAudio.com.

