GraphDB 9.5 Offers Data Virtualization From Tables to Graphs and Back

Ontotext has released GraphDB 9.5, which strengthens the positioning of GraphDB as the leading enterprise RDF database optimized for knowledge graph development and management. GraphDB makes it easy to turn any structured data into an uniform graph - one can access data in relational databases as a virtual graph as well as transform and reconcile tabular data into graphs with unambiguous semantics. GraphDB also makes it easy to consume data - along with the SPARQL protocol and the GraphQL interfaces, data can be accessed via JDBC to suit BI tools and a wide range of legacy systems.

"Now GraphDB is better suited than ever to power enterprise knowledge graphs, which serve a wide range of use cases across content, data and knowledge management. Its capability to deal with diverse semantic metadata at scale and in a secure manner unlocks advanced analytics by lowering the cost to integrate, access and interpret the data." - Vassil Momtchev, Product manager GraphDB & CTO Ontotext

What's new in GraphDB 9.5?

Data virtualization of a relational database with Ontop framework

Ontotext joins forces with the Ontop project community to deliver a powerful open-source data virtualization engine. All GraphDB editions now support atccessing relational databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, H2, Dremio through a virtual SPARQL endpoint configured by R2RML or OBDA descriptor. Users can access data impractical to replicate into a native RDF model or perform batch transformation using a declarative language. Virtualized data is accessible through virtual repositories, which allows for strict access control.

A user interface to configure SQL views for JDBC access

After the positive reception of the JDBC driver for GraphDB, the new release extends this functionality with a user-friendly interface to manage the SQL views. Part of GraphDB's Workbench, the interface eliminates the need to access the database file system and performs validations of the input SPARQL query and its binding to SQL value types. All users with read access privileges can list the currently active SQL views, and those with write can create or modify them.

Improved security and single sign-on support

With special attention to information security, GraphDB decouples the authentication from authorization providers to support a wide range of enterprise use cases and deployment scenarios. The GraphDB 9.5 release introduces single sign-on (SSO) for transparent logging with the new authentication and authorization providers of OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth 2.0. All previous configurations are compatible, which allows an effortless upgrade. The latest version supports the definition of a priority list of multiple authentications (HTTP Basic, Kerberos, OIDC, JWT, LDAP) and authorization (Local security database, Kerberos, LDAP, OAuth 2.0) providers.

The release brings also a long list of smaller improvements, performance optimizations (e.g. much faster handling of short-lived queries) and bug fixes to SHACL validation and the cluster support. As always this version includes upgrade to the latest version of RDF4J and upgraded connectors to Lucene, SOLR, ElasticSearch,

Beyond GraphDB 9.5

The next GraphDB 9.6 aims to improve the database usability, integrate bottom-up features suggested by our users and partners and optimize the database performance. GraphDB continues its regular release schedule and we expect the next release to be available in early 2021! Later next year, we expect to get GraphDB 10 with significant scalability and cluster upgrade.

Get ready to explore all new GraphDB 9.5 features!

About Ontotext:

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. Ontotext employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business critical systems in the biggest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

Ontotext technology and solutions are spread wide across the value chain of the most knowledge intensive enterprises in financial services, publishing, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing and public sectors. Leveraging AI and cognitive technologies, Ontotext helps enterprises get competitive advantage, by connecting the dots of their proprietary knowledge and putting in the context of global intelligence.

As member W3C, ODI, STI, Linked Data Benchmark Council and DBPedia foundation, Ontotext supports the development of the next generation technology trends and standards. With hundreds of scientific publications and thousands of citations and followers, Ontotext's thought leadership extends to text analytics, semantic search and reasoning.

