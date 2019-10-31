Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 25% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market By Composite Type (Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites, Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites & Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites), By Graphene Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene-enhanced composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2019-2024.



Notably, graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. Graphene can be added to metals, polymers and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.



Usage of graphene in enhanced composites is increasing owing to its properties to enhance the conductivity and strength of bulk materials and help create composites with superior qualities. It is mostly added with various polymers for superior lightweight materials. However, Graphene can also be added to metals and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.



The market of graphene in enhanced composites has been segmented into composite type, graphene type, application and region.



Based on composite type, the market has been segmented into graphene-enhanced polymer composites, graphene-enhanced ceramic composites and graphene-enhanced metal composites. Markedly, graphene-enhanced polymer composites are majorly used across several applications such as polymers facilitate simple fabrication process with graphene, as compared to the other types. Additionally, polymer requires graphene in smaller amounts, compared to both metal and ceramic.



Based on graphene type, the market is categorized into graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets.



Lastly, based on application, the global graphene enhanced composites market is segmented into automotive industry, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, sports & leisure, building & construction and others. Among these, aerospace & defense segment leads the global graphene-enhanced composites market, since the segment is effectively exploiting graphene-enhanced composites for both military and civil aircraft. The use of graphene in enhanced composites in aircraft has led to improvement in the aircraft efficiency, reduction in fuel consumption and development of aircraft with less carbon emissions.



Regionally, the global graphene-enhanced composites market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2018. Europe is one of the largest graphene material manufacturers and suppliers and is home to a state-of-the-art process of innovation for graphene-enhanced composites. The governments of several countries in Europe are highly supportive of the potential steps taken by the major players towards advancement of graphene-enhanced composites. Furthermore, governments are funding numerous research initiatives for the commercialization of graphene. Apart from the government funding, major players in Europe are also increasing their R&D investment to promote an early commercialization of graphene-based products.



Some of the key players operating in the global graphene-enhanced composites market include, XG Sciences ,Applied Graphene Materials Plc, Global Graphene Group, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphene Composites Ltd., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Graphenano, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, NanoXplore Inc., The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., First Graphene Ltd., among others.

Years Considered in this Study



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global graphene-enhanced composites market size.

To forecast the global graphene-enhanced composites market based on composite type, graphene type, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global graphene-enhanced composites market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global graphene-enhanced composites market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the graphene-enhanced composites market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of graphene-enhanced composites.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Industry Overview



6. Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Composite Type (Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites, Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites, Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites)

6.2.2. By Graphene Type (Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets)

6.2.3. By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Building & Construction, Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. North America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



8. Europe Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



10. South America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Applied Graphene Materials plc

15.2.2. Global Graphene Group

15.2.3. Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

15.2.4. Graphene Composites Ltd.

15.2.5. Graphene NanoChem plc

15.2.6. Graphenano

15.2.7. Haydale Graphene Industries plc

15.2.8. NanoXplore Inc.

15.2.9. The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

15.2.10. First Graphene Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8lmtx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

