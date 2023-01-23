Graphene Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Expand by 27.4% Annually Through 2027

Jan 23, 2023, 12:20 ET
Graphene, an allotrope of carbon, comprises a monolayer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional (2D) honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Promoted as a "wonder material," there have been several studies undertaken across the globe in various disciplines to fully exploit the material's potential. Owing to these efforts, graphene has been identified as a crucial material in the realms of aerospace & defense, automotive, chemical, electronics & telecommunication, energy harvesting and medical & healthcare.
Growth in Graphene demand shows variation on a region-to-region basis. For instance, while Aerospace & Defense is the fastest growing area for the material in North America, Electronics & Telecommunication leads the European and Asia-Pacific for Graphene. The versatility of Graphene and its current and potential applications in various industries would play a critical role in expanding its wider use. Overall global market for Graphene is estimated at US$155 million in 2022 and projected to grow by a robust 27.4% during the period 2022-2027.
Research Findings & Coverage
Graphene global market is explored in this report with respect to product types, key applications and end-use industry sectors
- The study extensively analyzes each product type and key applications of Graphene in all major regions for the analysis period
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 26
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 190 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for key product types of Graphene including:
- Few-Layer Graphene
- Graphene Nanoplatelets
- Graphene Oxide
- Mono- & Bi-Layer Graphene
The market for application areas of Graphene analyzed comprise the following:
- Composites
- Electrical & Electronics
- Energy Storage & Harvesting
- Medical & Healthcare
- Paints, Coatings & Inks
- Other
End-use industry market analysis for Graphene provided in this report includes the following:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Electronics & Telecommunication
- Energy
- Healthcare
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Graphene market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Development of First Textile Electrode Enabled by Graphene
2.2 Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics
2.3 Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels
2.4 Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics
2.5 Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance
2.6 G+BOARD Aims to Radically Transform the Automotive Industry's Future
2.7 Graphene Being Increasingly Used for Catalysis
2.8 Graphene's Evolution from a Metallic Material to an Edible One
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Graphene Market Overview by Type
5.1.1 Graphene Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Few-Layer Graphene
5.1.1.2 Graphene Nanoplatelets
5.1.1.3 Graphene Oxide
5.1.1.4 Mono- & Bi-Layer Graphene
5.2 Global Graphene Market Overview by Application
5.2.1 Graphene Application Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Composites
5.2.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
5.2.1.3 Energy Storage & Harvesting
5.2.1.4 Medical & Biomedical
5.2.1.5 Paints, Coatings & Inks
5.2.1.6 Other Applications
5.3 Global Graphene Market Overview by End-Use Industry
5.3.1 Graphene End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.1.2 Automotive
5.3.1.3 Chemical
5.3.1.4 Electronics & Telecommunication
5.3.1.5 Energy
5.3.1.6 Healthcare
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Companies Mentioned
- 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co Ltd
- 2D Fab AB
- 2-DTech Graphene
- ACS Material, LLC
- Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited
- Advanced Graphene Products SA
- Applied Graphene Materials PLC
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- BGT Materials Limited
- Cambridge Graphene Ltd
- Directa Plus S.p.A.
- Enerage Inc.
- First Graphene Ltd.
- G6 Materials Corp.
- Global Graphene Group (G3)
- Grafoid, Inc.
- Grolltex, Inc.
- Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
- Layerone AS
- Levidian Nanosystems
- Nanjing Xfnano Materials Tech Co Ltd
- Nanoxplore, Inc.
- The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co Ltd
- Thomas Swan Ltd
- VersarienT PLC
- Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cci69
