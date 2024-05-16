Graphene Market size is set to grow by USD 773.01 mn from 2023-2027, growing use of graphene in construction industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene market size is estimated to grow by USD 773.01 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphene Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Graphene nanoplatelets, Graphene oxide, Reduced graphene oxide, and Others), End-user (Electronics, Energy, Composites, Automotive, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Graphene, a carbon-based structure and "wonder material," is a key player in various industries, including OLEDs, solar cells, touchscreens, and nanotechnology research. Its applications extend to medical devices, conductive inks, energy, and biomedical technologies. In the medical field, graphene nanomaterials, such as graphene nanoplatelets and reduced graphene oxide, are utilized in drug delivery, DNA sequencing, and cancer treatment. The latter involves absorbing infrared light, enhancing radiological treatments and reducing side effects. Additionally, graphene is employed in wastewater treatment, paints and coatings, electronic components, solar panels, defense, industrial automotive, transportation, and energy storage.

Market Challenges

• The production of high-quality, large-scale graphene at a low cost for various industries, including tires, aerospace, military and defense, carbon allotrope for drones, helicopters, planes, and spaceship manufacturing, is a significant challenge. Graphene's quality is crucial as impurities and defects impact its electronic and optical properties. Single-crystalline graphene thin films with superior optical transparency and high electrical and thermal conductivities are essential for electronic applications. The CVD process is the primary method to produce such large-sized samples. Graphene's applications span various sectors, including mechanical properties, flexibility, conductivity, antibacterial and antiviral efficacy, protective equipment, drug delivery solutions, bio-sensors, electronics, energy, logistics, raw materials, chemical sensors, electrolyte-gated arrangements, field-effect transistors (FETs), photodetectors, batteries, capacitors, lithium technology, graphene film, and touch screens.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This graphene market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Graphene nanoplatelets

1.2 Graphene oxide

1.3 Reduced graphene oxide

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Electronics

2.2 Energy

2.3 Composites

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Graphene nanoplatelets- The graphene nanoplatelets market segmentation by product finds significant applications in various industries, including tires, aerospace, military and defense, and transportation. As a carbon allotrope, graphene nanoplatelets offer superior mechanical properties, flexibility, and conductivity, making them ideal for use in drones, helicopters, planes, and spaceship manufacturing. In the energy sector, graphene nanoplatelets are utilized in batteries, capacitors, and lithium technology due to their high electrical and thermal conductivity. Moreover, graphene nanoplatelets exhibit antibacterial and antiviral efficacy, making them suitable for protective equipment and drug delivery solutions. In the electronics sector, they are used in bio-sensors, chemical sensors, electrolyte-gated arrangements, field-effect transistors (FETs), photodetectors, and photon flux sensors. Operating wavelength range and photoelectric sensors also benefit from the addition of graphene nanoplatelets. Indium-tin-oxide (ITO) and transparent conductors are enhanced by graphene nanoplatelets due to their high electrical conductivity and lightweight nature. Graphene foam, graphene film, and Indium tin oxide are used in touch screens and tablet computers. The mobility and electric field properties of graphene nanoplatelets make them suitable for use in semiconductors. Overall, graphene nanoplatelets offer numerous benefits to various industries, including improved mechanical properties, flexibility, conductivity, and enhanced functionalities.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The graphene market encompasses a wide range of industries, including industrial automotive and transportation. This carbon allotrope, known for its remarkable mechanical properties, flexibility, and conductivity, is finding extensive applications in composites for enhancing the performance of vehicles. In addition, the aerospace sector, including drones, helicopters, planes, and spaceship manufacturing, is leveraging graphene for its lightweight and strong properties in coatings. The wonder material is also making strides in the medical industry, with applications in biomedical technologies, energy storage, and wastewater treatment. Graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets are some of the forms of graphene being explored for these applications. Carbon nanotubes and silicon are often used in conjunction with graphene to enhance its properties. The market for graphene is expected to grow significantly due to its potential use in batteries, paints, and other emerging technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Graphene market encompasses the production, application, and sale of graphene and its derivatives. This material, known for its exceptional strength and conductivity, is gaining significant attention due to its potential uses in various industries. These include electronics, energy, composites, and coatings, among others. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials and the growing recognition of graphene's unique properties. The market is expected to grow at a robust pace, fueled by ongoing research and development efforts and the expanding scope of applications for this versatile material. Transformative technologies, such as 3D printing and nanotechnology, are also contributing to the market's growth by enabling new production methods and applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Graphene Nanoplatelets



Graphene Oxide



Reduced Graphene Oxide



Others

End-user

Electronics



Energy



Composites



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio