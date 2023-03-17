Graphene market size to grow by USD 773.01 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of graphene in the construction industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphene market size is estimated to grow by USD 773.01 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of graphene in the construction industry. The construction industry contributed considerably to greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, about 8% of the world's total CO2 emissions come from cement, which is a key material in concrete. Thus, to reduce the impact of GHG emissions, the use of green building materials has increased significantly in the construction industry. Graphene offers excellent strength and flexibility. In addition, the use of graphene results in the production of self-cleaning, environmentally friendly concrete. Such benefits are increasing demand for graphene in the construction industry, which is driving the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphene Market 2023-2027

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our graphene market report covers the following areas:

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for graphene in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, electrical, steel, and others. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is another major factor driving the growth of the graphene market in APAC.

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The graphene market is segmented as below:

Product

Graphene Nanoplatelets



Graphene Oxide



Reduced Graphene Oxide



Others

End-user

Electronics



Energy



Composites



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Argentina





Brazil





Chile

Based on the product, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the graphene nanoplatelets segment during the forecast period. Graphene nanoplatelets offer high electrical conductivity, high modulus, high strength, and high thermal conductivity. Such properties are increasing their use in various applications such as electrodes, batteries, and supercapacitors. These factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the graphene market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the graphene market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Advanced Graphene Products SA - The company offers graphene as an additive to paints, varnishes and composites, improving effectively the properties of a final product.

- The company offers graphene as an additive to paints, varnishes and composites, improving effectively the properties of a final product. Directa Plus PLC - The company offers graphene for various applications including the manufacture of pencil tips.

- The company offers graphene for various applications including the manufacture of pencil tips. First Graphene Ltd. - The company offers graphene for various applications ranging from precision injection molding to forming of large composite plastic parts.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist graphene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graphene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graphene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphene market vendors

Related Reports:

The electrically conductive coatings market is projected to grow by USD 5.78 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics industry, automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by , accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics industry, automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others) and geography (APAC, , , the and , and ). The stretchable conductive materials market size is expected to increase by USD 3.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.22%. The market is segmented by product (graphene, carbon nanotubes, silver, and carbon) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Graphene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 773.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global graphene market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global graphene market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Graphene nanoplatelets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Graphene nanoplatelets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Graphene nanoplatelets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Graphene nanoplatelets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Graphene oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Graphene oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Reduced graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Reduced graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Reduced graphene oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Reduced graphene oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Reduced graphene oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACS Material

Exhibit 131: ACS Material - Overview



Exhibit 132: ACS Material - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ACS Material - Key offerings

12.4 Advanced Graphene Products SA

Exhibit 134: Advanced Graphene Products SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Advanced Graphene Products SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Advanced Graphene Products SA - Key offerings

12.5 Applied Graphene Materials PLC

Exhibit 137: Applied Graphene Materials PLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Applied Graphene Materials PLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Applied Graphene Materials PLC - Key offerings

12.6 Directa Plus PLC

Exhibit 140: Directa Plus PLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Directa Plus PLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Directa Plus PLC - Key offerings

12.7 First Graphene Ltd.

Exhibit 143: First Graphene Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: First Graphene Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: First Graphene Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 G6 MATERIALS Corp.

Exhibit 146: G6 MATERIALS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: G6 MATERIALS Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: G6 MATERIALS Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Global Graphene Group

Exhibit 149: Global Graphene Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: Global Graphene Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Global Graphene Group - Key offerings

12.10 Grafoid Inc.

Exhibit 152: Grafoid Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Grafoid Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Grafoid Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Graphene Platform Corp.

Exhibit 155: Graphene Platform Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Graphene Platform Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Graphene Platform Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Grolltex Inc.

Exhibit 158: Grolltex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Grolltex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Grolltex Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Exhibit 161: Haydale Graphene Industries plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Haydale Graphene Industries plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Haydale Graphene Industries plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Haydale Graphene Industries plc - Segment focus

12.14 Nanograf Corp.

Exhibit 165: Nanograf Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Nanograf Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Nanograf Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 NanoXplore Inc.

Exhibit 168: NanoXplore Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: NanoXplore Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: NanoXplore Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.

and Co. Ltd. Exhibit 171: Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd. - Overview

and Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 172: Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 173: Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Exhibit 174: Vorbeck Materials Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Vorbeck Materials Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Vorbeck Materials Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio