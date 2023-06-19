Graphene Market size to grow by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing use of graphene in the construction industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene market size is estimated to increase by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period. The growing use of graphene in the construction industry is the key graphene market driver boosting market growth. The global economy is highly dependent on the construction industry, which necessitates the use of environmentally friendly building materials that are both cost-effective and high performing. Cement, an important component in concrete, accounts for approximately 8% of worldwide CO2 emissions. To overcome this, new concrete and mortar composites that use less cement and last longer are needed. Furthermore, Graphene, a promising substance, improves the properties of concrete through structural modifications and functionalization. The various benefits that graphene offers are driving its adoption in construction industries globally, leading to the growth of the global graphene market. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

The graphene market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer graphene in the market are 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Applied Graphene Materials PLC – The company offers graphene which allows it to be effectively used in real industry applications, in a wide variety of formats.

The company offers graphene which allows it to be effectively used in real industry applications, in a wide variety of formats. Directa Plus PLC - The company offers graphene, which is generally used, among other things, in pencil tips.

The company offers graphene, which is generally used, among other things, in pencil tips. Global Graphene Group - The company offers graphene which improves the strength of products by 33 - 50%.

The company offers graphene which improves the strength of products by 33 - 50%.

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Graphene nanoplatelets, Graphene oxide, Reduced graphene oxide, and Others), and End-user (Electronics, Energy, Composites, Automotive, and Others)

The market share growth by the graphene nanoplatelets segment will be significant during the forecast period. GNPs are materials with a two-dimensional carbon structure that have one or more graphite plane layers. They have a large specific surface area, a high modulus, high electrical conductivity, high strength, and high thermal conductivity. The properties of the resulting composite are improved by the addition of graphene nanoplatelets. This simultaneously enhances several properties, decreasing the requirement for additional films, laminations, and additives. As a result, the growth of this market segment is expected to be driven by these applications of graphene nanoplatelets during the forecast period.

By geography, the global graphene market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. This high growth rate is due to the increasing demand for graphene across various industries like automotive, construction, electronics, electrical, aerospace, and steel. China holds an important position as a leading producer of graphene in the region, while India's graphene industry is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the APAC region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

The growing use of graphene in the medical sector is a significant graphene market trend. Drug delivery, DNA sequencing, and medical devices are among the many medical uses for graphene. Due to the rising incidence and mortality rates of cancer worldwide, graphene patents dominate the biomedical field.

In addition, targeted drug delivery with graphene also shows promise for preventing healthy cells from getting harmed. Graphene's high surface area and two-dimensional structure make it an ideal treatment option for cancer. Hence, these advancements are expected to drive the growth of the graphene market.

Major challenges - Problems associated with graphene production are a major graphene market challenge restricting the growth of the market. When it comes to commercializing graphene, manufacturers must produce high-quality material at a low cost, on a large scale, and with repeatability. Graphene's properties are negatively affected by imperfections, such as flaws, impurities, and structural issues.

Furthermore, an expensive final product because of the complexity and high production costs prevents widespread adoption. For instance, the price of a kilogram of graphene nanoplatelets can range anywhere from USD 219 to USD 229. Graphene's high price remains a barrier to its use in commercial applications. These production challenges pose a significant restriction for the growth of the graphene market.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the graphene market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the graphene market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the graphene market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of graphene market vendors

The stretchable conductive materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,010.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (graphene, carbon nanotubes, silver, and copper), application (photovoltaics, biomedicals, wearables, and cosmetics), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for wearable devices is the key factor driving the growth of the stretchable conductive materials market.

The silicon carbide fiber market size is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (aerospace and defense, energy, and power, industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector is notably driving market growth.

Graphene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 773.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

