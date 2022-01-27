Graphene Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 43.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 43.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing research activities in graphene-based energy storage technologies coupled with the rising use of graphene in membrane separation are projected to benefit the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The graphene nanoplatelets material segment dominated the market in 2020owing to the high demand on account of superior characteristics including high strength and permeability

The composites application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Increasing use of graphene-based composites in applications including batteries, construction, aerospace, automotive, coatings, metals, and plastics is projected to propel the segment growth

The electronics sector is estimated to reach USD 455 million by 2028 on account of high product demand in semiconductors, bendable phones, and other electronics

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share due to the growing demand across various sectors including automobile, marine, defense, and aerospace

China is expected to emerge as a promising market and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of favorable government support to promote investments in the manufacturing sector

Read 145 page market research report, "Graphene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets), By Application (Electronics, Composites), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Key application areas of graphene include electronics, biomedical technologies, energy storage, composites & coatings, and water & wastewater treatment. Growing focus on miniaturization is one of the primary factors driving graphene research across the globe. Graphene exhibits the potential to revolutionize the semiconductor industry owing to its conductivity and extremely thin nature.

Lack of viable, cost-effective mass production technology happens to be the major bottleneck restraining the full-fledged adoption of graphene. There have been continuous efforts for research and development to enhance the quality of the materials produced and develop superior graphene nanoplatelets and graphene oxide films. A major share of key players is concentrated in developed regions, hence regional partnership and distribution agreements are the key strategic initiatives adopted by market participants. In 2020, Applied Graphene Materials was one of the major manufacturers that signed several distribution agreements with various other regional players to establish its market presence.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global graphene market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Graphene Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Graphene Nanoplatelets



Graphene Oxide



Reduced Graphene Oxide



Others

Graphene Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Electronics



Composites



Energy



Others

Graphene Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Rest of the World

List of Key Players of Graphene Market

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material, LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus S.p.A

Grafoid Inc

Graphenea

Graphene NanoChem

NanoXplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

XGSciences

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

