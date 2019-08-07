Graphene Market Worth, Key Players, Upstream and Downstream Applications, Demands and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global and China Graphene Market Report, 2019-2025 to its research database. Graphene is featured with excellent performance and enjoys a rosy prospect. The global graphene market was worth more than $100 million in 2018, with an anticipated CAGR of virtually 45% between 2019 and 2025. China as a key Graphene Market saw a market size of roughly RMB280 million (or $42 million, 1 US dollar = 6.6174 yuan) in 2018, an upsurge of over 70% from the previous year. Bolstered by policies, Chinese graphene market will expectedly sustain growth rates of at least 50% from 2019 to 2025.

Chinese graphene market is characterized by the following:

Graphene industry is still in its infancy and graphene is being researched vigorously in all countries, leading to a boom in patent filings. Chinese government has issued a set of policies supporting the industry, for example, graphene was taken as a priority in the Development Plan for New Materials during the 13th Five-year Plan Period (2016-2020), through which China has led the world in number of graphene patents and researches. In 2018, graphene patent fillings in the country outnumbered 30,000.

Graphene powder finds most application in China nowadays (Graphene powder is used in battery conductive additives, lithium battery materials and special coatings; graphene film gets utilized for thermally conductive films, flexible displays and sensors.). Taking features like high thermal conductivity and small size into account, graphene film will be increasingly applied in domains such as smartphones, computers and wearable devices, so its market share will rise further.

Use of graphene in lithium battery is mature enough currently. Over 50% of graphene in China is demanded by lithium batteries. As research goes on and technology advances, downstream application of graphene will be expanding. Besides its widespread use in anti-corrosion coatings, resins, rubber and battery materials, graphene also plays an ever more important role in emerging industries, for instance, new-generation display devices, big health and advanced manufacturing, with the advent of new products like graphene-based organic photovoltaic (OPV) films.

There are over 300 producers of graphene power and films in China, but most of them are incompetent for large-scale industrial production though their products are mature enough to be put into mass production. Key players include Beijing Moxi Holding Group Co., Ltd., Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group, 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Inc. and The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., among which Beijing Moxi Holding Group Co., Ltd. boasts the biggest market share, commanding over 20% of the market in 2018.

Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2019-2025 focuses on the following:

Graphene (definition, performance, preparation methods, development course, industrial chain);

Global grapheme industry (development status quo, market size, prices, prospects of industrialization, patents, etc.);

China's grapheme industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.);

Upstream (graphite, methane, etc.) and downstream (lithium battery, super capacitor, transparent electrode, integrated circuit, etc.) markets of grapheme, applications of grapheme, etc.;

19 foreign and 16 Chinese graphene manufacturers (operation, graphene business, etc.)

Table of Contents:

Overview of Graphene Industry Development of Global Graphene Industry Development of Chinese Graphene Industry Upstream Sectors Downstream Applications Major Global Graphene Manufacturers Key Chinese Players

