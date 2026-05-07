Graphiant Joins Mplify to Help Accelerate the AI-Powered Digital Economy

Global network technology company joins leading industry alliance to advance Network-as-a-Service, standardization, certification, and automated service delivery across the ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphiant today announced it has joined Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations collaborating to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy. By joining Mplify, Graphiant aims to advance Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) capabilities, align with evolving industry standards, and collaborate closely with a broad ecosystem of partners to drive innovation, interoperability, and secure, AI-ready network services for modern enterprises.

"Mplify brings together the organizations building and delivering the next generation of AI-driven network services," said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify. "NaaS is becoming the model for how these services are delivered, and through aligned standards, APIs, and certification, our members are turning industry vision into real, scalable service delivery. We're excited to welcome Graphiant as they engage with the ecosystem and help accelerate that progress."

As enterprises navigate increasingly complex and distributed AI-driven environments, a key industry challenge is ensuring private, secure and on-demand connectivity across cloud, hybrid and AI environments. Mplify addresses this challenge by bringing together a global ecosystem which defines common standards along with APIs, and certification frameworks. This enables scalable and automated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) delivery. Graphiant's innovative NaaS platform is designed to simplify secure any to any connectivity aligning closely with Mplify's vision for on-demand, policy-driven networking. Through active participation in Mplify programs, technical committees, and certification initiatives, Graphiant will contribute to shaping next-generation services. In addition, Graphiant Founder and President, Khalid Raza, has been invited to join the Mplify Technology Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's role in guiding the future of AI-ready network services. This membership supports Graphiant's broader strategy to collaborate with industry leaders, improve global benchmarks, and drive the adoption of AI-ready, enterprise-grade NaaS solutions.

"At Graphiant, we are building AI-ready networks grounded in standardized protocols and true interoperability. Our alignment with Mplify accelerates the shift to open, interoperable NaaS eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling the industry to move faster, together," said Ali Shaikh, CEO, of Graphiant.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

To learn more visit https://www.mplify.net/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a software-based networking company backed by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital, IAG Capital, Saudi Aramco (Wa'ed Ventures), and STC (TALI Ventures). The company delivers secure, sovereign, and AI-ready connectivity services that combine real-time data security, governance, and performance. Founded in 2020, Graphiant is building the next generation of sovereign network infrastructure worldwide.

To learn more about Graphiant, visit www.graphiant.com

Media Contacts

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

[email protected]

Lauren Nguyen, Marketing Lead

Graphiant

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 850-529-2981

SOURCE Graphiant