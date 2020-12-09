Graphiant Raises $33.5 Million Co-Led By Sequoia Capital And Two Bear Capital

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphiant Inc. today announced a $33.5 million Series A funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital and Two Bear Capital with participation from Atlantic Bridge.

The funding reunites much of the technology team from vIPtela, a pioneer in the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market, with the investor partners that backed the company from inception to eventual acquisition in 2017 by Cisco for $610 million.

Graphiant's founding team includes CEO Khalid Raza and CTO Stefan Olofsson. Raza was the co-founder and CTO of vIPtela and a Distinguished Engineer at Cisco. Olofsson was a key technologist at vIPtela and a Global Solutions Architect at Cisco. Graphiant's Board of Directors includes Bill Coughran from Sequoia Capital and Mike Goguen from Two Bear Capital, both of whom were Board members at vIPtela.

"I am excited to partner with Bill and Mike again to disrupt the networking industry one more time," said Raza.

"At Viptela, Khalid Raza and his team succeeded brilliantly in turning a revolutionary idea called SD-WAN into a multi-billion dollar a year market. Graphiant is poised to lead the next, even more dramatic revolution in WAN technology that will enable major business transformations across many of the world's largest industries," said Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner at Two Bear Capital. "We're thrilled to be partnering with such a world-class group."

