Graphic Design Degree Hub Awards 2020 Creativity Scholarship to Simi Valley, CA Student

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Dizon of Simi Valley, CA, has been awarded the 2020 GraphicDesignDegreehub.com Creativity Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is designed to promote study in graphic design and related disciplines. The scholarship is to be used toward tuition or academic supplies.

"We had 13 applicants," said Jesse Rochus, Editor of GraphicDesignDegreeHub.com. "All were strong, but Kelly Dizon stood out for her talent, energy, and her commitment to use her art to help others understand our various cultures and issues today."

Ms. Dizon attended Santa Susana Magnet High School in Simi Valley, CA, a school that specializes in the arts and technology.

During her senior year Ms. Dizon was the main graphic designer and head section editor of Technical Arts for her school's award-winning yearbook. After the yearbook was completed, she received the Danny Sanchez award given by her teacher for being the class's "Most Valuable Player." She also earned certification with High Honors in Digital Arts and Technology in the School of Technical Arts. She served as publicist for several clubs including Key Club, KPOP Dance Club, and Bollywood Dance Club. As the publicist, she designed graphics and event posters to promote these clubs.

Ms. Dizon, a Phillipino-American, said in her application letter, "My aspiration in life is to create art that inspires and educates all people about different cultures as well as ongoing issues in the world."

Ms. Dizon is attending the California Institute of the Arts.

The GraphicDesignDegreeHub.com Creativity Scholarship award is designed to promote study in graphic design and related disciplines through a monetary scholarship of $1500. Scholarship deadlines are July 31 and October 31. Applicants must be majoring or intending to major full-time in a Graphic Design, Multimedia Design, Animation, Gaming, or Art program at a college or university. Scholarship rules and guidelines are available here: https://www.graphicdesigndegreehub.com/art-scholarship/.

