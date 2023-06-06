GRAPHIC NOVEL PROJECT BY INTERNATIONAL POP ARTIST JUST LAUNCHED ON KICKSTARTER

L'Amour Supreme's Zen is Comic Art Event Decades in the Making

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before L'Amour Supreme created iconic imagery for brands from Nike to Nickelodeon and for musical artists including the Chainsmokers and Miley Cyrus, he produced a Zen Intergalactic Ninja comic-book mini-series that has never been collected--until now by 1First Comics. 

L'Amour's work has been exhibited around the world and was most recently seen by comics fans with his coverart for the Czarface graphic novel.

Renowned pop artist L'Amour Supreme has created all-new exclusive cover art for the graphic novel that is the centerpiece of the L'Amour Supreme's ZEN Kickstarter campaign.
But his involvement in comics began in the 1990s, when Steve Stern, writer/co-creator of Zen Intergalactic Ninja, met the artist just as he was starting out.  "I was stunned by the incredible power of his art," Stern said. "Fortunately, I was able to convince him to work on a Zen story with me."

The result was a three-issue tale known as The Rawhead Saga, centering around a nuclear-powered terrorist and the alien hero who stands between him and an ungrateful humanity. "It's some of the most dynamic sequential art ever to explode off the pages of a comic-book," enthused Stern.

The Rawhead Saga immediately sold out and Zen's now-publisher, venerable independent house 1First Comics, decided it was time to release a collected volume: L'Amour Supreme's ZEN.  Funded by the Kickstarter,  L'Amour Supreme's ZEN will feature limited edition metallic art prints, collectible trading cards and other exclusives.

1First Comics' founder and Publisher Ken F. Levin said, "To be able to publish L'Amour Supreme illustrations for one of our seminal titles—Zen Intergalactic Ninja—with new unique cover art is a fantastic way to launch our 40th year of publishing." 

Levin, who develops comic art storytelling for publishing as well as film and television, set up the Prime Video television series The Boys and is Executive Producer on the show. He added, "Apart from The Rawhead Saga being one of the most beautiful books we will have ever published, the limited print run of the only complete comic-book story ever illustrated by L'Amour Supreme will make the book a collector's item our fans will especially appreciate."

The just launched crowdfunding campaign can be found at 
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1firstcomics/lamour-supremes-zen

