Graphic Packaging Announces New Board Member

Ms. Rhinehart also held leadership roles at JM in global treasury, global supply chain, human resources and strategic business development, as well as managing several of the company's businesses.

Graphic Packaging's Chairman, Phil Martens, commented, "Mary is an accomplished executive who guided a complex global company to leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. We are pleased to welcome Mary to our board, and we believe her expertise will add value to Graphic Packaging."

Michael Doss, President and CEO of Graphic Packaging, added, "The depth of knowledge that Mary brings to the board will provide critical guidance as we work toward achieving our Vision 2025 and embodying an inclusive growth culture here at Graphic Packaging."

Ms. Rhinehart currently serves as a non-executive director for CRH, a global leader in building materials. In addition, she is a member of the Executive Committee for the Policy Advisory Board of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies; University of Denver Board of Trustees; International Women's Forum; and The Colorado Forum.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

