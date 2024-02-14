Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 28th at 10:30am ET and Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5th at 3:25pm ET.

Both presentations will be in the form of a fireside chat. The discussions will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Investor Relations:

Melanie Skijus

[email protected]

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company