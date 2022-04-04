Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Elizabeth Spence as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Ms. Spence joins Graphic Packaging from Gypsum Management and Supply where she was most recently vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to that, she was vice president of human resources at Assurant and held leadership roles within BellSouth/AT&T and The Coca-Cola Company. "Elizabeth's depth of human resources expertise, coupled with a diverse background in manufacturing and service make her extremely well-qualified to lead our human resources team as we strive to attract, support and retain the highest level of talent worldwide," said president and CEO Michael Doss. "I am very excited to have Elizabeth join my leadership team, and I know she will make significant contributions toward our realization of Vision 2025."