Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints New Board Member Jeffrey Stafeil

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Jeffrey Stafeil has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Stafeil is currently Chief Executive Officer of RESRG Automotive and a member of its board of directors.

Mr. Stafeil has held a range of leadership positions across the global automotive supply and industrial manufacturing sectors over the past 30 years. Prior to joining RESRG Automotive, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Tenneco Automotive and Adient plc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stafeil was Chief Executive Officer of DURA Automotive Systems LLC, and Chief Financial Officer of Visteon Corporation and Metaldyne LLC. He began his career in accounting and consulting.

Graphic Packaging Chairman of the Board Philip Martens said of the appointment: "Jeff brings exceptional depth of experience as both a Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officer across a range of complex, multi-national manufacturing companies. As we move past a period of heavy investment, execution and performance are the standards against which we will be measured, and Jeff will bring highly relevant perspective and expertise to the Board."

President and Chief Executive Officer of Graphic Packaging Robbert Rietbroek added: "Jeff's focus on operational excellence and his commitment to customer service are an outstanding complement to our business priorities. I look forward to partnering with Jeff as we work to maximize the value of this exceptional company for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

