Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints New Investor Relations and Treasury Leadership

Melanie Skijus will rejoin Graphic Packaging to lead Investor Relations effective April 20, 2026, a role she previously held from 2019 to 2025. Ms. Skijus brings more than 15 years of investor relations experience across consumer packaging, manufacturing, and financial services, most recently serving as Vice President, Investor Relations at NCR Atleos. Earlier in her career, she spent over a decade as a buyside equity analyst and has deep expertise in financial analysis, valuation, and capital markets.

Randy Miller has been appointed Vice President, Treasury and Capital Finance, effective April 27, 2026. Mr. Miller will lead global treasury with a focus on cash flow generation and capital structure optimization. He brings more than three decades of treasury and corporate finance experience, most recently serving as Vice President and Treasurer of Novelis since 2008. Earlier in his career, he held senior treasury roles at Transocean and Aquila, with responsibility for capital markets, financing, and risk management.

"Melanie and Randy are proven leaders who strengthen our team as we continue to execute our strategy," said President and Chief Executive Officer Robbert Rietbroek. "Our focus remains clear — strong and consistent cash flow generation, disciplined capital allocation, and strengthening the balance sheet to deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Contact Information

Investors: [email protected]

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SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company