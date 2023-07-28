Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading fiber-based consumer packaging company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2023.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company, a leading fiber-based consumer packaging provider, serves the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

